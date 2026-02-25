Tank Me Later, With Ock Sportello And Sam Sheehan

This week on Nothing But Respect, Harry and I intended to talk to the show's lawyer Ock Sportello about his recent story on Kevin Durant, as well as Harry's Defector blogging debut on Rich Paul's stupid podcast.

We did do that, but we also welcomed Sam Sheehan from You Know Ball back to the show after his flight home was canceled due to the blizzard, forcing him to take shelter with Ock. His misfortune was to our benefit, as he also recently wrote something good, on tanking as primarily a discourse problem. So we talked about all that, as well as the recent media phenomenon of Clavicular, and the social history of Hoboken, N.J., and we spent a little time talking about Jeffrey Epstein's defunct sports blog. Harry also played an anonymized voice memo from a member of an alleged Durant group chat.

I should also note that this is one of two episodes this week, and we have a fun little bonus coming very soon!

