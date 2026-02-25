Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Podcasts

Tank Me Later, With Ock Sportello And Sam Sheehan

12:35 PM EST on February 25, 2026

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 12: Dallas Mavericks have officially won the in NBA Draft Lottery with 1.8% pre-lottery chance to win the pick in Chicago, Illinois, United States on May 12, 2025. San Antonio Spurs got the second pick, Philadelphia 76ers got 3rd and Charlotte Hornets got the 4th pick in the lottery. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

This week on Nothing But Respect, Harry and I intended to talk to the show's lawyer Ock Sportello about his recent story on Kevin Durant, as well as Harry's Defector blogging debut on Rich Paul's stupid podcast.

We did do that, but we also welcomed Sam Sheehan from You Know Ball back to the show after his flight home was canceled due to the blizzard, forcing him to take shelter with Ock. His misfortune was to our benefit, as he also recently wrote something good, on tanking as primarily a discourse problem. So we talked about all that, as well as the recent media phenomenon of Clavicular, and the social history of Hoboken, N.J., and we spent a little time talking about Jeffrey Epstein's defunct sports blog. Harry also played an anonymized voice memo from a member of an alleged Durant group chat.

I should also note that this is one of two episodes this week, and we have a fun little bonus coming very soon!

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

TV

I Lost My Mind Watching (Almost) All Of ‘Survivor’ In A Year

February 25, 2026
MLB

Arte Moreno Is Done Pretending To Care

February 25, 2026
TV

An Extensive And Exhaustive Player-By-Player Preview Of ‘Survivor 50’

February 25, 2026
Life's Rich Pageant

What I Learned From My Annoyingly Long Correspondence With “Elena Ferrante”

February 25, 2026
Olympics

The U.S. Hockey Men Spoil The Fantasy

February 25, 2026
Defector Reads A Book

Defector Wuthers Some Heights

February 24, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement