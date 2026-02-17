Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Podcasts

Peeking Into The Durant Files, With Eamon Whalen

11:27 AM EST on February 17, 2026

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets and Team USA Stripes walks onto the court before the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
12Comments

NBA All-Star weekend has come and gone, and though the game itself was surprisingly spirited, the most intriguing development of the weekend was the strange story of some leaked DMs from a pair of anonymous Twitter accounts that people connected to those accounts say belong to Kevin Durant.

You will hopefully forgive the vagueness there, as we don't really know if Durant is behind the accounts. But also, including proper nouns doesn't make the story much easier to follow: A Twitter user named Pranav Sriraman made a post about how much he disliked the design of the Larry O'Brien trophy, which drew a counter-complaint about the posture of complaining itself from Durant, which Sriraman countered by asking Durant about his investment in Skydio, which sells drones to the IDF, which Durant dodged, only for user @basedfrog23 to make their only post detailing what they say are the DMs of "KDF." Other users eventually posted more DMs, in which the accounts talked all kinds of crazy shit.

My co-host Harry Krinsky spent the past 24 hours feverishly DMing as many people connected to the saga as possible, and though none of them agreed to come on Nothing But Respect with the protection of a voice distorter, he learned a lot. Additionally, we were able to wrangle Eamon Whalen to talk through all angles of the saga, most notably the way Durant's Skydio investment has mostly not been talked about, leaving it to disgruntled Twitter anons to do the work of calling him out.

Eamon is from Minneapolis, so we also talked about the occupation of the city by ICE, the ways in which athletes have and have not met the moment, and why the murder of Alex Pretti got so many athletes to speak out for the first time in what feels like six years. For those curious about the link between 2020 and 2026, Eamon's reporting on the PMC-ification of private security is essential reading.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Funbag

How Do I Be Nice To A Jesus Freak?

February 17, 2026
MLB

MLBPA Chief Tony Clark Is Stepping Down 10 Months Before Baseball’s CBA Expires

February 17, 2026
Olympics

Competitors In The Newest Olympic Sport Will Scale Extraordinary Heights Of Suffering

February 17, 2026
Olympics

Canada Needs Marie-Philip Poulin To Bail Them Out One More Time

February 17, 2026
Under The Influence

White People Online Are Really Excited About Lunar New Year

February 17, 2026
Soccer

A 2025-26 Champions League Playoff Preview For Your Enjoyment And Education

February 17, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement