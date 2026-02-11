Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Podcasts

On The Breathtakingly Cynical Giannis Antetokounmpo Kalshi Investment

11:36 AM EST on February 11, 2026

CHONGQING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 8: In this photo illustration, a person holds a smartphone displaying the Kalshi app page on the Apple App Store, with the Kalshi branding visible in the background, on February 8, 2026, in Chongqing, China. Kalshi, a U.S.-regulated prediction market platform that allows users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events, has surged in popularity and recently climbed to second place on the Apple App Store’s U.S. free apps ranking, highlighting growing public interest in event-based financial markets and outcome forecasting. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)
Cheng Xin/Getty Images
17Comments

This week on Nothing But Respect, we are covering the trade deadline in a very characteristic way, by which I course mean we spent most of the episode talking about Giannis Antetokounmpo's Kalshi investment, prediction markets, and the increasingly fractured and incoherent ways the sport is consumed and talked about. In other words, we went back to the well. Harry also talked about the influencer Clavicular and this Sam Kriss essay on him as a way to segue into Zach LaVine and the matter of the small-batch tank job happening in Sacramento.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Olympics

Ilia Malinin Brings Figure Skating To The Crossroads

February 11, 2026
Olympics

Team USA’s Speedy Children Delivered A Beatdown Of Canada

February 11, 2026
Olympics

Adulterous Norwegian Biathlete’s Appeal Denied

February 11, 2026
Olympics

Johannes Klæbo Ran Everybody Off The Course

February 11, 2026
MLB

The Tigers Need More Than Nostalgia From Justin Verlander

February 11, 2026
NFL

Sam Darnold’s Super Bowl Tax Bill Is A Total Write-Off

February 11, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement