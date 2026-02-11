On The Breathtakingly Cynical Giannis Antetokounmpo Kalshi Investment

This week on Nothing But Respect, we are covering the trade deadline in a very characteristic way, by which I course mean we spent most of the episode talking about Giannis Antetokounmpo's Kalshi investment, prediction markets, and the increasingly fractured and incoherent ways the sport is consumed and talked about. In other words, we went back to the well. Harry also talked about the influencer Clavicular and this Sam Kriss essay on him as a way to segue into Zach LaVine and the matter of the small-batch tank job happening in Sacramento.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!