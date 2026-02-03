Skip to Content
Into The Research Triangle Of Sadness, With Jacob Rosenberg

9:33 AM EST on February 3, 2026

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 28: Raymond Felton #20 and Gerald Wallace #3 of the Charlotte Bobcats react during a game with the Boston Celtics at the TD Banknorth Garden on October 28, 2009 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jim Rogash/Getty Images
29Comments

Hopefully you have not already heard, but the Charlotte Hornets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. LaMelo Ball is for once an aptonym, Brandon Miller is playing like Paul George (laudatory) instead of playing like Paul George (derogatory), and Kon Knueppel is going nuts from three. It's all working, for what feels like the first time in a decade. So this week on Nothing But Respect, we invited on Mother Jones editor Jacob Rosenberg, because he's a smart, hilarious person and also a Hornets fan.

We of course began with a Dan McQuade tribute, as he is in all of our thoughts this week, and the Sixers just honored him in more ways than one. The three of us planned to talk about way more than the psychic geography of Charlotte and the bizarre, mostly awful history of the Hornets, but Jacob did so much research that the only non-Charlotte thing we got to was itself actually something that took place in Charlotte, as it involved Steph Curry.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

