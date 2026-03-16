Can I Interest You In A Billiken?

March Madness means it's time to get invested in random schools from places you've never been, and after the bracket reveals on Sunday, I'd like to offer a potential rooting interest: the Saint Louis Billikens men's team. Based indeed in Missouri and not some off-brand St. Louis (à la Oakland University), you may faintly recall the Billikens for their quirky mascot and their three straight first-round tournament wins in the 2010s. This is their first appearance since a loss as a 13 seed in 2019, however, so please allow me to acquaint you with this squad and give you five reasons to care about them.

Reason No. 1: The Billikens just played two very exciting games.

Look, I'm not going to pretend I was living and dying with Saint Louis basketball this year, but I did tune in for their pair of games in the Atlantic 10 tournament, and I liked what I saw. Saint Louis entered the week as the top seed, but they were sliding in sideways. They started the year 24-1, with the lone loss coming by one point to Stanford, but they went just 3-3 in their last six, with their final regular-season game a brutal 29-point blowout by George Mason.

Thursday's game started like a sequel to that one, with the other George in the A-10 (Washington) pounding STL for a 28-4 run in the first half. The Revolutionaries led by as many as 21, but you can never count out the Billikens. Displaying the grit and toughness of their mascot—a trendy doll from over a century ago—Saint Louis shot their way back into things and eventually pulled off an 88-81 comeback win.

Their semifinal, against Dayton, delivered maybe my favorite finish of the season. Saint Louis had the upper hand into the second half, but they went ice cold and surrendered an 18-2 run that allowed the Flyers a slim lead with five minutes to play. From that point on, this game became a slugfest. When Saint Louis turned the ball over with under 30 seconds to play and Dayton down by one, we saw three straight potential game-winners with nary a whistle to be heard.

I don't even care that Saint Louis lost. I just see stars in my eyes whenever the end of a basketball game flows like this.

Reason No. 2: This guy is their best player.

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That's Robbie Avila. Fans have been getting their puns off since he was starring at Indiana State, but this senior center is only now set to play in his first NCAA Tournament game. He's a big man who can pass and shoot with the very best of them at the college level, and those skills are magnified by the fact that he looks like he should be digging through record crates instead of worrying about his assist rate. He will be the most "Whoa, wait, who's that dude?" of the whole tourney this year. And you will already know.

Reason No. 3: They play a fun style of basketball.

That finish against Dayton was a window into Saint Louis's overall approach, which is breathless and overwhelming when done right. No team in this tournament took less time on its possessions this year, none shot better from three-point range, and nobody took their average two-point shot closer to the rim. Exemplified by Avila's versatility, this is a team with a great inside and outside game. The aptly named Trey Green is one of the most accurate three-shooters in the country, while Dion Brown is positively overflowing with dawg. They seem a pretty likable bunch.

Reason No. 4: Their first-round game looks as competitive on paper as it gets.

Saint Louis, as a nine seed, gets to play Georgia on a late Thursday night in Buffalo for the presumed right to challenge Michigan in the second round, and like any good eight/nine game, it's a toss-up and a résumé contrast. Saint Louis is one of the most accomplished mid-majors; Georgia just barely kept its head above water in the Poseidon Adventure that was the SEC. They went 10-8 in conference play and got bounced in the first round of their tourney, so it's hard to talk yourself into the Bulldogs as a real threat to go deep. But all of their losses, save maybe the Ole Miss ones, are totally respectable. I am especially interested to see how their powerhouse of a big man, Somto Cyril, matches up against Avila.

I know these things are impossible to predict with confidence, but if you had to make a guess at which game on Thursday would go down to the wire, KenPom will tell you it's this one.

Reason No. 5: The Billiken stalks me no matter where I go.

I am not joking. Look atop this post to see the deadly serious turn this mascot has taken since those happy-go-lucky tournament wins of the 2010s.

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Help me.