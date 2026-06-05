Six Grown Men Can Be WAGs, Too!

In the seconds after Seth Jarvis scored the winning overtime goal for the Carolina Hurricanes, the Sportsnet broadcast cut to six exuberant men in Jarvis jerseys falling into each other's arms, screaming with joy, and about to cry with happiness. Their smiles were so big. Their enthusiasm was unmatched. Their love for one another is almost as great as their love for No. 24, whose jersey they all wear.

These are not normal fans. These are Seth Jarvis's friends. What are their names? I wish I could tell you. I watched hundreds of videos that the boys have posted on their social media (@goodolcanadianboys), but when they said their names—which was very, very rarely—I immediately forgot which one was which. They are not individuals anyway. They are The Jarvy Boys. They are his friends, and they love him so much.

One of them is named Sloan, I guess.

One of these boys—who is to say which one?—told a reporter, "We were just his friends—grew up playing hockey with him, or against him." They now travel to watch him play all over. They went to Milan for the Olympics. They go to see him in all his Team Canada games. And last night, they were in North Carolina to see him play in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Before the game, I saw a flurry of their content, where they were dressed in jean jackets. Other people were posting pictures of them, but they also posted their own images and videos. They had made the denim jackets themselves, using paint and rhinestones.

Every team in the NHL has WAG jackets. The wives and girlfriends of the players coordinate the production of their jackets and wear them to the games. The official Carolina Hurricanes WAG jacket this year is a brown leather belted jacket with a fur collar. But you cannot gatekeep who is a WAG! The WAG is chosen by the players, and Seth Jarvis, god bless him, chose these six idiots. As you can see on the sleeve of the jacket, in this case WAGs stands for "wives and guy friends."

Who says that six grown men cannot be WAGs of a professional hockey player? Not me! I would never say that. These six grown men are WAGs, and I hope Seth Jarvis scores every single game-winning goal for them.