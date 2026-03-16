Teenager Max Dowman Gave Arsenal A Major Coolness Boost

Arsenal's blunt-object dominance of the Premier League has given non-Gooners little to enjoy this season. It's not much fun to watch a team set-piece and defend its way to a title, even if the whole point of soccer is to win games by any means necessary. I don't have to like it, and I don't have to respect it, but Mikel Arteta has cracked the code that has eluded so many previous Arsenal sides: score more goals than you concede. I know, real rocket surgery here, but Arsenal has almost entirely abandoned the aesthetic pursuits the club used to hang its hat on in favor of a win-at-all-costs mentality that has earned the club disdain and points in almost equal measure this season.

Of course, if it were not for the so-called haramball deployed by Arteta and his band of soon-to-be Premier League champions, would Max Dowman's maiden Premier League goal have hit quite as sweetly as it did on Saturday?

"But, Luis," you might say, "who cares about the second goal in a 2-0 win, especially one in the 97th minute, when the game is already essentially over?" Patience, dear reader. I was building up to the fact that Max Dowman is 16 freaking years old. Arsenal's No. 56, now the youngest goalscorer both in Premier League history and Arsenal history, was born on Dec. 31, 2009. He missed being a 2010s baby by one day, but that doesn't make this any crazier of a feat. To put it in context: When Dowman was born, James Milner, the 40-year-old midfielder who started for Brighton on Saturday, was already seven years into his Premier League career. (Fun coincidence: When Milner scored his first Premier League goal for Leeds in Dec. 2002, it made him the Prem's youngest-ever goalscorer, a record first surpassed by James Vaughan in 2005 and now by Dowman.)

So, yeah, Dowman is young as hell. The teenager started his youth career at Arsenal in 2015 (yes, at the age of five), and was already playing with the club's under-18s at the age of 13, in 2023. Dowman made his Premier League debut on Aug. 23, 2025 in a 5-0 win over Leeds, made his first Arsenal start in the League Cup back in October, and made his Champions League debut in November, when he became the youngest player to ever play in that competition. Now, he's the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history.

About that goal: OK, sure, it wasn't the most miraculous of goals, but it didn't need to be, thanks to another bit of Dowman magic about eight minutes earlier. With the score still even at 0-0, Dowman, who subbed on in the 74th minute and immediately revitalized his team, received a throw-in on the right wing and lobbed a gorgeous back-post left-footed cross that went over the entire Everton defense. The ball hit left back Piero Hincapié in the chest, and that little re-direct left an easy open-goal tap-in for Viktor Gyokeres, giving Arsenal a 1-0 lead that alleviated the palpable pressure inside the stadium:

Eight minutes later, with Arsenal nursing that lead and Everton pushing for an equalizer, the stage was set for a relatively easy counter-attack by Dowman. Everton had a corner in the seventh minute of stoppage time, and up came Jordan Pickford from goal to try to latch onto James Garner's ball in. He didn't, though, and a dual clearance by Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli saw the ball land at Dowman's feet. Credit to the teen for getting by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at the halfway line, before turning on the jets towards the open goal. (I really appreciate Martinelli here; the Brazilian started sprinting to, in theory, receive a ball from Dowman, but once he realized that the teenager was through for the easiest debut goal he could have imagined, Martinelli eased off into a jog to not even give a passing option.) Though Vitalii Mykolenko and Merlin Röhl tried to catch up, there was no use, and Dowman sent the ball over the goal line and himself into the record books.

It's certainly possible that Dowman doesn't end up becoming the superstar that his potential might suggest he'll become. Plenty of young players have arrived with a bang only to fizzle out; who can forget Federico Macheda? And it's not like this goal showed some great truth about his skillset; he was simply in the right place at the right time. But isn't that what soccer is all about? Millions of people of varying skillsets kick the ball around, and the grind of development slowly whittles down the numbers from millions to thousands. To become a Premier League player at any age is already like beating astronomical odds; to do so at 16 years old is almost unheard of, and to score at that age, as Dowman did, is actually unheard of.

There will certainly be pressure on both club and player to build on this, even as Arsenal keeps pushing the pace at the top of the table (nine points ahead of Manchester City now, although with one more game played). There should be other priorities for Arteta and his charges, and maybe there will be; this could just be the start of a slow process to get Dowman up to Premier League speed. But, damn it, I don't care. I have not had a great time watching Arsenal drag every opponent into the sludge only to win from a corner goal. I want some excitement from the Premier League champions-in-waiting, and Dowman provided that, even if just for 23 minutes on Saturday. I only hope that he's given the chance to build upon the success, for his sake and for everyone watching Arsenal for the rest of the season.