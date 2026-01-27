Skip to Content
In This House We Believe In Highlights, With Samer Kalaf

12:41 PM EST on January 27, 2026

in this house we believe in highlights
Screenshot: Instagram
2Comments

This week's episode of Nothing But Respect has been a long time coming. When Harry and I began working on the show, we came up with a list of dream episodes, standalone topics that we wanted to get to at some point, guests that we thought would be somewhat tricky to get but whose opinions we wanted to hear, etc. One of the first things Harry put on the list was an episode about House of Highlights. We knew we had to have Samer Kalaf on, since he wrote about them a few years ago for Popula. That very episode is here.

The three of us walked through the history of HoH, from its founding in the wake of LeBron James going back to Cleveland, through the supposed Bleacher Report golden age, the copaganda era, the ESPN takeover, and the current totally sludged-up place it is in now. As this history shows, it broadly mirrors the rest of the online world through this time period.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

