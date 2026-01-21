Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Podcasts

The Good Team Always Wins, With Jeremy Gordon

11:57 AM EST on January 21, 2026

PHILADELPHIA - APRIL 16: Michael Jordan #23 of the Washington Wizards on the court during the final NBA game of his career, played against the Philadelphia 76ers at First Union Center on March 30, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sixers won 107-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
2Comments

This week on Nothing But Respect, we were thrilled to be joined by Jeremy Gordon, writer, editor, and author of last year's See Friendship. Topics discussed include: Rich Paul and Max Kellerman's unsavory podcast situation, intergenerational warfare vis-à-vis Jeremy's formative experiences watching Michael Jordan, Angel Reese's cameo in Kathryn Bigelow's latest movie, and, finally, Jeremy's polarizing unified theory of basketball.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Tennis

The Tennis Ball’s Biggest Critic Thinks “They’re Getting Better”

January 21, 2026
MLB

Major League Baseball Is Determined To Rain On Its Own Parade

January 21, 2026
Politics

Michele Tafoya Won’t Rest Until She Finds A Bigger And Better Way To Annoy Everyone

January 21, 2026
Podcasts

The Bride’s Last Bribery Fund

January 21, 2026
Book Excerpts That Don't Suck

How Bill Simmons Went All In

January 21, 2026
TV

Are ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Really That Bad At Questions About Sports? 

January 21, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement