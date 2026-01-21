The Good Team Always Wins, With Jeremy Gordon

This week on Nothing But Respect, we were thrilled to be joined by Jeremy Gordon, writer, editor, and author of last year's See Friendship. Topics discussed include: Rich Paul and Max Kellerman's unsavory podcast situation, intergenerational warfare vis-à-vis Jeremy's formative experiences watching Michael Jordan, Angel Reese's cameo in Kathryn Bigelow's latest movie, and, finally, Jeremy's polarizing unified theory of basketball.

