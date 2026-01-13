Skip to Content
Convening The TrueHoop Ideas Summit, With Henry Abbott

10:37 AM EST on January 13, 2026

Coach John McLendon showing and discussing play strategy to the players on the chalkboard doing basketball practice in the gym. (Photo by North Carolina Central University via Getty Images)
North Carolina Central University via Getty Images

This week's Nothing But Respect with returning champion and human body expert Henry Abbott was a very fun one. Before we get too far into what was said, I have to tell you, I have been thinking nonstop about something Henry said over an hour into the recording: When he played high school basketball in Oregon, one of the teams in their conference played on a court with a pillar in the center. He said they knew how to set picks with it. I cannot imagine a better combination of dangerous and comical in a basketball scenario.

We also talked a lot about the NBA's injury crisis and Henry's expertise on the matter. His recent book, Ballistic, is a fascinating look at the frontiers of the human body and the science of its perfection. I loved it, as I loved his ability to name most of the muscles in the calf. Harry also brought up the story about the 49ers maybe suffering an injury crisis because of electromagnetic radiation.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

