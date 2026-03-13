Rickea Jackson Told Court James Pearce Jr. “Will Kill Me”

Miami-Dade prosecutors filed four criminal charges against Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. on Thursday, following his arrest last month. The charges came a few weeks after a Miami-Dade circuit judge extended a temporary restraining order granted to Pearce's ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson, who told the court that Pearce had physically abused her and threatened to kill her, including a threat "to place a bag over my head." In her request, the Los Angeles Sparks forward told the court, "I am truly in fear for my life."

The four criminal charges are: felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, felony fleeing police, felony resisting an officer with violence, and misdemeanor stalking. The charge of aggravated battery, according to the charging document, is for driving his car into Jackson's car, and the stalking charge is because prosecutors said he followed, harassed, or cyberstalked Jackson leading up to the day when she went to the Doral police station, seeking help. The other two charges are connected to the police chase that followed.

Here is what Jackson said happened, as described in her subsequently granted restraining order request.

James Pearce Jr., and I have been involved in a romantic relationship for the last several years. We started our romantic relationship when we were in college. I have been trying to end the relationship with James for the last three weeks, however, due to his obsessive, insecure, violent, and aggressive behavior, ending the relationship has been difficult and I am afraid for my life.

Prior to the most recent events that took place on February 7, 2026, James has threatened to kill me, James has threatened to harm me, James has threatened to [injure] me, James has threatened to place a bag over my head, and James has verbally and physically abused me on more than one occasion.

About three weeks ago, James became violent because he was under the belief that I was cheating on him with another man. While at a gas station, James attacked me by snatching my cellular phone out of my hand, pulling my hair, and taking my personal belongings. After this attack, I told James that I did not want to continue a relationship with him any longer. James did not listen to my request and instead went on a never-ending campaign of threats, physical assaults, and abuse against me. I am truly in fear for my life.

For [the] next three weeks, James has been harassing me through text messages, consistently demanding that I remain in a relationship with him, and he will not leave me alone. James has consistently banged on my front door numerous times, remains standing in the front of my house when told to leave, and he has even slept in his vehicle while he is parked outside of my house waiting for me to leave. James has caused me physical pain, stress, and I want him to leave me alone.

On February 7, 2026, in the early morning hours James continues to send me text messages, telling me that he will give me up to $75,000.00 just to visit with him. At time, James has even offered me up to $200,000 to remain in a relationship with him. James sent me text messages throughout the night on February 7, 2026, begging me to talk with him and when I will not speak with him, he becomes violent and threatening.

At or about 9:12 AM on February 7, 2026, I am driving to my house when I see that James is following behind me in his vehicle. Instead of going home, I called 911 and began driving to the Doral Police Department because I knew James was going to hurt me. James followed me and began driving his vehicle erratically, at high speeds chasing after me. As I stopped at a traffic light, James pulled his vehicle in front of my vehicle, and he blocked my path of travel. James then gets out of his vehicle and approaches my vehicle. Then James starts banging on my window demanding I get out of the vehicle. James then attempts to enter my vehicle by trying to open my door. James then jumps on top of my vehicle. I am in fear for my life so I continue to drive my vehicle to get away from James. James then gets back into his vehicle, follows me at a high rate of speed chasing after me. James then uses his vehicle to strike my vehicle numerous times. It appeared to me that James was trying to do a pit maneuver to try and cause my car to spin out on the road. I continue to drive towards the Doral Police Department, in fear of my life. While I am driving, James attempts to use his vehicle to cut me off, but instead James' vehicle spins out and it appears that he loses control of his vehicle. James is able to regain driving and continues to chase after me. James then continues to use his vehicle to hit my vehicle causing damage to both vehicles. James then runs me off the road.

I finally reach the area of the police department and James follows me to one of the entrances of the police department where I see a police officer. I try and flag the police officer down, but James keeps using his vehicle to hit my vehicle. At this time, as James is striking my vehicle, the police officer assists me and the police officer attempts to take James into custody. James flees the area from the police.

James is apprehended by law enforcement and is arrested. James is charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Stalking against me, fleeing and eluding, resisting law enforcement, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

James appears to have an underlying mental disorder and he is violent. I am in fear of my life and I believe, if this Court does not assist me with this issue, James will kill me. I am requesting a permanent injunction against James Pearce Jr.