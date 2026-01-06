Skip to Content
A Brief Lineage Of The NBA’s Supposed Swag Crisis, With Devon Walker

11:49 AM EST on January 6, 2026

Nine out of 10
Aaron Gordon/YouTube
This week's Nothing But Respect with comedian, writer, and actor Devon Walker was a fun, loose one. Topics discussed: Aaron Gordon's Dwyane Wade diss track "9 OUT OF 10"; the regrettable Kendrick Lamar GQ shoot; which SNL people can ball; the necessity of distinguishing a player's on-court swag from their off-court swag; which numbers are cool (55) and which are bad (anything above 40 "unless you have a good reason"); Veeze making fun of Tony Snell; and whether or not Tidjane Salaün's mini-surge is any of our problems.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

