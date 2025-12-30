Skip to Content
Where Does ‘Marty Supreme’ Rank Among Recent Sports Movies?

9:59 AM EST on December 30, 2025

Timmy on da bed
Image via A24

This week, like so many of you, the co-hosts of Nothing But Respect went to the movies and saw Marty Supreme. We both liked it a lot, and found that it resonated with many discursive strands both within and adjacent to the basketball universe, so we decided to build an episode around talking about it. We invited movie critic and podcaster Eddie Averill on for what wound up being a pretty fun, arguably relevant episode. There are mild spoilers, but it's less a detailed run-through of the plot and more an NBR-style vibe discussion.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

