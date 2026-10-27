Paul Pierce Cries Poverty In Grim Men’s Court Documents

Paul Pierce claims he's having trouble making ends meet. The extraordinarily divorced Celtic great and occasional television bomb-out is paying a cumulative $48,000 per month in child and spousal support to at least two women, per court documents obtained and reported by TMZ. That is a lot of money. His ex-girlfriend Princess Santiago, with whom Pierce engaged in a public and nasty paternity dispute, is reportedly asking a court to award her another $40,000 in legal fees, and for $10,000 to hire a forensic accountant. She suspects that Pierce has been dishonest about his resources. Per TMZ, Pierce filed paperwork in response to this request, claiming that he is broke and "drowning" under his financial obligations.

Some of Pierce's trouble comes from job instability. Pierce lost a well-paid ESPN gig in 2021 after posting selfie videos to social media from a profoundly grim house party. Pierce later insisted that he did not regret the tragic scene, or regret posting the video of it, and didn't really even regret losing his job at ESPN, a situation that he said had already become strained. It took him three years to land another network gig, but Pierce filled some of the time filming grim livestreams with Kevin Garnett in a deal with sports gambling outfit BetMGM. In March 2024, Pierce was brought on at Fox Sports 1 as a basketball analyst; per TMZ, his contract with FS1 paid him $1.5 million annually. He started as a contributor on Skip Bayless's Undisputed; when Bayless departed and Undisputed folded, Pierce joined Joy Taylor and Keyshawn Johnson as co-hosts of the show Speak. That also blew up, in July 2025, when Taylor was jettisoned and Speak was cancelled.

It seems like Pierce was still collecting some of this sweet FS1 income into this year, per documents from his latest divorce, reported by TMZ back in July. According to those documents, Pierce was hauling in about $165,000 per month for the first half of 2026, although some of this income was from various side deals; you know damn well Pierce was being paid by an online sportsbook.

Pierce's lawyers now say this income has dried up, and that he is now making less than 20 percent of what he was at the start of the year. Santiago is calling bullshit on this, and wants an expert to have a look on her behalf, and at Pierce's expense. Pierce says he cannot afford even that.

So what can he afford? Per TMZ:

He says he spends around $48K a month in bills, including $8K in childcare, $5K in groceries, $7K on eating out, $3,200 on utilities, $1K on clothes, $3,500 on entertainment, and various other expenses.

I do not like to tell a grown man how to spend his money, but I would very much like to understand how a middle-aged bachelor dumps $12,000 per month on food. Is he putting a fistful of edible gold leaf onto his breakfast cereal? A lusty swipe of foie gras into his PB&Js? Is he brushing his teeth with a dollop of beluga caviar? This is not sustainable, Paul Pierce. They say that divorce and support filings are often rigged, but fancy accounting can only go so far. Even as a warped exaggeration of Pierce's spending, this monthly food bill paints a worrying picture. Our man is eating Komodo dragon eggs!

I am similarly shocked by the $3,500 that Pierce is spending per month on entertainment. You are left to conclude that Pierce is still immersed up to his red-rimmed eyeballs in his bespoke version of the divorced lifestyle. We know about that one dismal evening, because Pierce filmed it and posted it, but he has not been apologetic or shy about his full embrace of the grim men's lifestyle: Though he is more careful about grimposting, you should feel free to assume he is out there grimliving it up. And it is mighty expensive.

Unfortunately for Pierce, and contingent upon the extent to which these dire signals are attached in any way to reality, he may soon lose the capacity to continue on in the manner to which he has grown accustomed. It is time for Paul Pierce to adopt the Dignified Men's Lifestyle: fish and rice on the stovetop; reruns on the television; absolutely no gold foil; in bed by 10 p.m. The local exotic-dancing industry will take a hit, but it's what's best for everyone.