I Bought A $1 VHS And Became An Enemy Of Slayyyter Fans

I was killing time, baby-wearing my six-month-old daughter through our local second-hand shop, when a strange VHS tape caught my eye.

It was one of those Maxwell Standard Grade T-120s that lets you record six hours in EP mode, and there was an erratic dollar sign scrawled in pen on the side label. When I pulled the tape out of its sleeve, there was the same dollar sign stenciled with red paint on top of the hand-written title: "WOR$T VH$ IN AMERICA." I paid a dollar for it and took it home.

Though I've had my greatest purchase—my tiny TV//VCR—for a few years now, it's only been recently that I've begun a new, possibly annoying, hobby of grabbing odd VHS tapes. Over the past year, I've collected a tape of 1980s sports bloopers at a film festival, an old Polish classic that a friend found on the street, and a fan-made "Blue Rose Edition" edit of Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me with most of "The Missing Pieces" spliced in. This $1 purchase was another attempt to see what's still hanging around inside this old technology.

When I popped the tape in later that day, I was hit with a "Coming Attractions" screen, followed by trailers for Dazed and Confused, Uptown Girls, and Spun, before an announcement that the "Feature Presentation" was about to begin. Then came a quick flash-cut trailer ending with the title "WORST GIRL IN AMERICA." After a little investigation, I discovered this was related to the latest album from the musician Slayyyter. The rest of the tape contained music videos for the songs. It was a VHS "visual album."

I posted a short description of how I found it, a few photos of the VHS, and a short video of the intro. Soon I began receiving DMs from people wanting to buy it for $100. "Hmmm," I thought. "What do we have here?"

I'd heard stories about people finding treasures in junk store bins. Someone once came into the bar where I work with an old porn tape—he'd found it in the same second-hand store where I found my $1 VHS—that he said he'd just sold online for $500. Things like this do happen. Did my 45-year-old ass, who'd only heard of Slayyyter in passing, stumble onto, as a friend put it, "The Quarrymen vinyl but for gay zillennials"?

After the chaos of trying to wrangle auction-style bidding in real time across emails and DMs, I decided to let the pros take over and make an eBay posting. I started the bidding at $5 and set the countdown for seven days.

I posted the listing on a Reddit page for Slayyyter fans, thinking it wouldn't hurt for the market to gain a few more interested parties. In a few hours, the auction got to $40. An Instagram post about the "mysterious" VHS tape soon grabbed over 6,000 likes. It hit $200 sometime around the start of my Friday bartending shift. By the end, it was up to $480. There were still six days of the auction left.

I was already starting to eye the price of the Twin Peaks VHS box set—something I'd donated to Goodwill during my physical media purge for my cross-country move from Oakland to Brooklyn, now worth $300 or so—when trouble began.

Claims of my being a "scammer" began to surface in the Slayyyter community.

I kept explaining that I was 45 years old and had very little idea of who this musician was, but it seemed like people wanted to give me money for the tape, and so I was going to try to get the money. They kept questioning the tape's "legitimacy." Well, it was definitely a VHS tape that played music videos, I explained. They told me there couldn't be a music video for Slayyyter's song "Brittany Murphy," because that hadn't been released yet. I told them that this linked video was at the end of the tape. They said that's just "a visualizer," not a music video. I said, I don’t know what that means. They called me "weird asf." They said my posts were "me when I lie." They told me "girl bye." They kept saying "no shade."

I woke up the next morning with big hopes for the auction bid, knowing the action likely wasn't going to really kick off until the end, but maybe there'd be a little bump. Many users were "watching" the auction! But rather than being greeted with a higher number, I discovered that eBay had canceled the auction. They said it violated their Counterfeit Items policy, maybe because in the description I'd said, "promo item?" Complaints from the Slayyyter fan army had worked.

After a few fruitless conversations with eBay's AI customer service, I gave up and posted a photo of me holding a hammer to the tape. It was playful, but also, hell, maybe I would actually destroy it? Why not! It would at least be a decisive ending to this silly weekend saga.

At some point during all this, Kait Muro, an artist who collaborates with Slayyyter on her visuals, reposted my photo with the hammer, which gave me a potential way toward finding out the tape's provenance. I raised the possibility that, as someone on Reddit had suggested, the tape may have been detritus from a Spotify promo event Slayyyter had held at the Market Hotel, which included TVs playing VHS dubs of her music videos. "[T]his is my best guess lolll," Kait responded, and so came another series of bids.

A message sent to me by a random Twitter user A message sent to me by a random Reddit user

As I was posting my way through this, friends suggested I put the tape on Discogs or Facebook Marketplace, or maybe try it again on eBay with this new information. But by this time, I'd tired of the whole thing. Again, I am 45 years old and have a new daughter. Defending yourself all day and night across multiple social-media platforms against zoomer stans is a younger man's game. Or at least a man without a newborn's game. It was time for me to wrap this one up.

I fielded one last round of DM bids, which got up to $315, before someone pulled out because, "[a]ctually my wife says I can't spend that much on it lol." Another $300 bidder pulled out because they were "turned off by the run around" of the auction. A $50 bidder who said they were nearby and could pay in cash deleted their account. Someone who'd said they could bring $100 cash to where I worked wasn't responding.

It was time to take the tape off the market. It began to start feeling gross, anyway.

Celebrity memorabilia marketplaces are haunted museums, stuffed with artifacts that are valueless other than that they'd (maybe?) shared space with a famous person. Some magical transference, a creation of perceived value, occurs during that span of time. Buyers act recklessly, but there's a good argument to be made that the sellers are those who are most corrupted. They are the true predators. Was I someone who'd take advantage of these zoomer addicts? Was I that low?

Plus, no one wanted to pay me money for it anymore.

Part of me wanted to go through smashing this cursed object with a hammer, another part wanted to somehow entwine it with promoting my 3-mile walking audio ghost story starting at the Pulaski Bridge, but ultimately, I decided to simply close the dark portal that I'd accidentally opened in the most straightforward way possible. I returned to the second-hand store where I'd got the tape and quietly put it back up on the shelf.

As far as I know, it's still there. And now that it has this additional story attached to it, maybe it'll be worth even more. Or maybe one of the Slayyyter stans will find it and treasure it, and keep it for good. Anyway, even with the loss of $1 for the tape, factoring in the $600 I'm getting to write this essay, that's still a $599 payday. Not bad. That's 599 more dollar VHS tapes.