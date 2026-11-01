Pathetic Crybaby Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers

If one thing's been made clear through the last decade or so of national politics, it's that there are John Fettermans hiding in plain sight throughout the Democratic Party. The latest member to don the Mantle Of The Oaf is Haley Stevens, who lost her primary race for a Senate seat to Abdul El-Sayed this summer. Now, a few days before the general election, she has endorsed El-Sayed's Republican opponent, Mike Rogers.

Stevens appeared Sunday morning with Rogers at a church service in Detroit. While entering the venue, she stopped to tell reporters that she's in favor of investing in black-owned businesses, adding, "that’s the policy that Mike’s going to take on." She then sat in the same row as Rogers during the service.

Stevens says she’s for investing in Black owned businesses. “And that’s the policy that Mike’s going to take on,” Stevens says. pic.twitter.com/AdPPFxGyEC — Sam Robinson (@samueljrob) November 1, 2026

Shortly after the church service ended, Stevens, showing a tremendous understanding of her phone's camera function, officially endorsed Rogers:

I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. pic.twitter.com/pQgfSBuhOJ — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) November 1, 2026

This is obviously a strange thing for a Democrat to do, particularly one who had previously endorsed El-Sayed, but it's not all that surprising given how Stevens has been conducting herself since her defeat in the primary.

Stevens mostly kept quiet after losing to El-Sayed, but the spotlight fell back on her when it was announced that she was planning to appear with El-Sayed and Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn at a church service today. Following that announcement, Stevens's fiancé, a Fetterman-flavored fellow named Jason Turkish, revealed that he would be voting for Rogers, and even went on Fox News to brag about it. Stevens then went on TV to assure people that she still planned on voting for the Democratic ticket, but then she released a spectacularly undermining statement that more or less called El-Sayed an antisemite.

Stevens's statement chided El-Sayed for not properly denouncing a political ad, made by an independent group not affiliated with his campaign, in which two people shopping for groceries complain about how expensive food has gotten while the United States gives billions of dollars of aid to Israel. Stevens, who received a staggering amount of money from pro-Israel lobbying groups during the primary, used her statement to call on El-Sayed to get "Israel out of his explanation for everything Michigan cannot afford." El-Sayed's campaign responded by telling Stevens that they'd actually prefer it if she just stayed away from them from now on, and that's how you end up with an ostensible Democrat, one who less than 24 hours ago was calling people within the party to ensure them she was still planning to vote for El-Sayed, endorsing a Republican in a hugely important Senate race.

It's easy to pin this hilarious and humiliating turn of events on Stevens's entanglement with the Israel lobby, and I am sure that plays a part, but this mostly reads like a person throwing a self-destructive tantrum over hurt feelings. Stevens more or less cops to this in her endorsement of Rogers, which begins with her talking about El-Sayed asking her to stay away from him. The criticisms she has attempted to level at El-Sayed's campaign are completely incoherent, and there is no useful political angle to this crack-up. Is the idea that she's going to try and remain a Democrat, despite her own staff abandoning her and even the party's most dedicated centrists calling her a fool? Is she hoping Rogers wins so that she can run against the guy she just endorsed in six years? Or is she officially joining the Republican Party, at a moment when it is as broadly despised as it's been at any point over the last 10 years? Ma'am, sincerely, what's the plan here?

Such questions become moot, however, once you accept Stevens for who she has always been: a self-interested dickhead whose supposed moral and political values are easily swallowed up by her own vanity. This is a person who threw away every political conviction she's allegedly ever had over the course of a few days, all because a guy she was actively smearing as an antisemite dared to ask her to stay away from his campaign event.

It's important to remember now that Stevens was one of the Democratic Party establishment's prized candidates. The centrists who control the party put considerable time, effort, and money into trying to make sure that she would defeat El-Sayed in the primary, and now she has thanked them for their efforts by executing one of the most despicable maneuvers in modern political history and humiliating them in the process. Remember this, the day a hand-picked Senate candidate revealed herself to be nothing more than a self-obsessed and unreliable crybaby, the next time someone tells you that the more moderate Democratic candidate is the wise and sensible choice.