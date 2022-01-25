Skip to contents
Today's blogs are presented by

A Cocktail That’s Better For You And The Planet

Siponey is the most premium canned cocktail on the market. All ingredients are sourced from within New York State to keep our carbon footprint at its lowest, and those four ingredients won us two gold medals at the 2021 World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your first order.
Learn More
This Is So Stupid

One Verse Of ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire,’ But About The Brooklyn Nets

Chris Thompson
3:00 PM EST on Jan 25, 2022
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The thing to do is to just show you what we encountered, trusting that you will understand how we got from there to here. Several Defector staffers were engaged harmlessly in a discussion about Stephen Curry’s shooting form when we were suddenly made aware of a strange sentence written by Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, in a blog about the 76ers’ interest in trading for James Harden of the Nets. Here is that sentence:

It’s not clear, in that screenshot, what Schiffer is going for. The simplest explanation, given the information presented, is also the most troubling: Can he mean that the Brooklyn Nets have literally composed a team-specific version of Billy Joel’s unbearable 1989 hit? Reading it in the context of the whole article is not at all clarifying. Clicking the hyperlink takes you to a Jan. 17 article “looking back at 10 important Nets moments” in the time since the James Harden trade, which opens the possibility that Schiffer thinks the Nets are the only team for whom 10 … things have happened since January 2021. Is that what he means? That you could write a whole dense brain-shredding pop single out of the, ahh, “10 important Nets moments” of the last year?

I suppose that was the angle we were pursuing, more or less, when we began proposing Nets-themed lines to “We Didn’t Start the Fire” in our basketball Slack channel. I don’t know if this is what Schiffer had in mind, but you can’t deny it’s catchy.

Steve Nash, Patty Mills, shopping Ivermectin pills
Sean Marks, Ben Simmons, Landry Shamet to the Suns
Kevin Durant’s fucked-up knees, monoclonal antibodies
Dunks and threes, tons of fun, Harden hands out honey buns

Joe Harris: foot is crab, Kessler Edwards might be fab
Vanterpool’s cheatin’ ways, LaMarcus Aldridge fallaways
Barclays is Durant’s place, until the vaccine’s plant-based
Metaverse replays, I sure do hope Harden stays!

We didn’t start the fire!

With your help we can make this a whole chart-topping single. Do your worst.

Chris Thompson

A blogger.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

NYT: China Really Screwed Itself By Protecting Its People From Dying Of COVID

Media Meltdowns
139Comments
Albert Burneko

Let’s Remember Some Crazy NFL Finishes That Took Less Than 13 Seconds

NFL
52Comments
Kalyn Kahler
Today's blogs are presented by

A Cocktail That’s Better For You And The Planet

Siponey is the most premium canned cocktail on the market. All ingredients are sourced from within New York State to keep our carbon footprint at its lowest, and those four ingredients won us two gold medals at the 2021 World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your first order.
Learn More

Everyone Has Always Hated NFL Overtime

NFL
55Comments
Dan McQuade

One Verse Of ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire,’ But About The Brooklyn Nets

This Is So Stupid
70Comments
Chris Thompson

See more stories