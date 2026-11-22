I did not imagine that the release of Grand Theft Auto VI would have any meaningful impact on my life, for the simple reason that I am not a gamer. I know and even respect a few people for whom video games are important, but I mainly regard this in the same way I do friends who really like square dancing, or go to church: nice for them, but not really my business.

And while I have, in the past, dated gamers and even come to occasionally enjoy watching them play video games, that was mainly because I'm bossy and liked telling them go over there or open that box I bet there's something inside. Backseat driving a video game can be fun but only insofar as I can manipulate what's happening. The appeal of Twitch, where you are simply one of dozens or hundreds of spectators watching someone else play a game has always been totally, utterly alien to me. This would be true even without the dangers of encountering slurs in a chat or being confronted by the ever present sight of anything that could be reasonably called "a gaming rig." No thank you.

And yet, I have found my conviction wavering recently as I find myself strangely compelled to click on clip after clip of people playing GTA VI. It started innocently enough, as people kept insisting that this game was teaching men to be thoughtful partners. I watched clips of people doing things Lucia will appreciate: buying groceries, taking her shopping, picking up flowers. I watched a guy make thoughtful decisions about how she might like to wear her hair. Soon I'd moved on to following along as people make Jason lovingly turn their house into a home, or invite Lucia to take the driver's seat on an aquatic adventure.

Before long, my attention ranged beyond the tender dynamics of this romance between down-on-their-luck criminals. I was enthralled by this one streamer pretending to host a nature documentary while wandering around the wilderness of Leonida (fake Florida.) I cheered as Jason is, for reasons that remain completely beyond me, rescued by a dog driving a jetski. I even found myself beguiled by the many ways a digitally rendered human body can react to getting hit by a basketball.

Finally, I felt something definitively crack open in my heart as I watched this man in raptures about the game's authentic depiction of a transmission tower:

Enjoy this guy getting bricked over the detail of towers in GTA6 — John E Warren 🤠🐝♿️ (@floppyadult.com) 2026-11-21T15:43:20.431Z

I do not know what this means for me, and perhaps it will pass. I still have no intention of buying a console, or doing anything as unseemly as joining Twitch. But it would be dishonest to go on pretending that I am unmoved by this video game. Just look at those towers, boys. Just look at them.