College Football

Aaaaaaauuuuuggghhhhh!!!

3:52 PM EST on December 14, 2025

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 13: Navy Midshipmen celebrate during a game between the Navy Midshipmen and Army West Point Black Knights at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 13, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images
38Comments

Yesterday, Army played Navy in college football for the 127th time. For a long time this annual contest pitted two of the top teams in the country against each other, but you almost certainly don’t remember that unless you are in your 80s. The people watching from the student sections at the U.S. Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy certainly were not alive at a time when Army and Navy were competing for national titles.

The teams are midlevel Division I programs nowadays; the military academies’ height and weight rules put them at a disadvantage against teams that can, in comparison, field a defensive line of monsters. But both teams have been somewhere between decent and actively good for a while now, and Navy was ranked No. 22 coming into Saturday’s game. Both teams run a gimmicky offense, a modernized triple-option in which most plays are runs. On Saturday, Army rushed 34 times and threw just 10; Navy ran it 52 times compared to 14 passes. A Blake Horvath TD pass to Eli Heidenreich in the fourth gave Navy the 17-16 win, in a game that was indeed kind of exciting despite all those runs.

But even when the game isn't any good, the midshipmen and cadets go absolutely wild, or at least as absolutely wild as you can get without violating some service academy code of conduct. They do not mind a game where the pass to run ratio is 24-to-86. Maybe they all just want to beat a rival; maybe they are just hard up for an excuse to go wild. I have not surveyed the students at the military academies, but it’s clear from their faces: They want to win. They are screaming. You can see at the top of this post. You can see it below. They are screaming so much.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 13: Navy Midshipmen celebrate the win after a game between the Navy Midshipmen and Army West Point Black Knights at M&T Bank Stadium on December 13, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Look how much fun everyone is having yelling!

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 13: U.S. Navy Midshipmen wait for the start of the 126th Army-Navy Game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium on December 13, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. The teams are competing for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.
Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Even Army coach Jeff Monken got in on the fun!

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 13: Head coach Jeff Monken of Army Cadets during a game between the Navy Midshipmen and Army West Point Black Knights at M and T Bank Stadium on December 13, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Don’t worry. Despite the loss, Army cadets were in good spirits.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 13: The Army Corp of Cadets cheer during the second half of the 126th Army-Navy Game between the Navy Midshipmen and the Army Black Knights at M&T Bank Stadium on December 13, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.
David Jensen/Getty Images

They got to celebrate quite a bit during the game, in fact.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 13: Army Black Knight cadets celebrate a play during the second half of the 126th America's Game against Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium on December 13, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Navy Midshipmen won 17-16.
Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Navy won, though, which means their players got to yell and scream on the field!

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 13: The Navy Midshipmen celebrate with fans after defeating the Army Black Knights, 17-16, in the 126th America's Game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium on December 13, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Wonderful. Let’s see some more.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 13: The Navy Midshipmen celebrate after the 126th America's Game against Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium on December 13, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Navy Midshipmen won 17-16. (Photo by )
Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Wow. It seems like everyone was screaming at this game. I’m not sure I can find even one person who wasn’t—oh, wait, here's one:

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump smiles from the field before the 126th America's Game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium on December 13, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. The teams are competing for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, with President Trump attending the rivalry for the second consecutive year.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

C’mon! Perk up, big guy! You have so many opportunities to get your ass kissed at the Army-Navy game. A bunch of big guys—big, strong guys—are just waiting come up to you and tell you you’re the best president we’ve ever had, all Americans are in agreement, everything costs less, the world respects us like never before, you've ended 45 wars, all while cleaning up The Biden Mess. And then they will treat you like a toddler and give you a standing ovation for sitting in a chair properly. They will probably do it even if you sit in the chair all weird, which you probably will.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on from the field before the 126th America's Game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium on December 13, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. The teams are competing for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, with President Trump attending the rivalry for the second consecutive year.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hmm. I think I liked the photo of Donald Fuck with his mouth closed more. Let’s end with a palate cleanser.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 13: The Army Corp of Cadets march before the 126th Army-Navy Game between the Navy Midshipmen and the Army West Point Black Knights at M&T Bank Stadium on December 13, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.
David Jensen/Getty Images

I just wanted to share my observation about this photo: It looks you’re playing SimCity 2000.

Sim City 2000 image with troops sectioned in it so it looks like houses or whatever in the game. I dunno if this joke works. It's close.
With apologies to Maxis

Right? Maybe?

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Dan McQuade
@dhm

Visual Editor. Runs defectorstore.com. Philadelphia-based, if you couldn’t tell. dhm@defector.com

