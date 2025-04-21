Please Enjoy These Images Of The 2025 Corgi Derby

Yesterday was the third annual Corgi Derby, a tribute to Queen Elizabeth held at the Musselburgh Racecourse in Scotland. The little dogs that the queen loved most race each other around a 230-foot course, with the winner getting a trophy and treats delivered by Judy Murray, Andy’s mom. The winning dog's name is also printed in publications around the world. This year’s winner was named Juno. See! All you need to do to get your dog’s name in Defector is to have it win a corgi race in front of Andy Murray’s mother, and for there to be lots of cute photos on the wire. Of course your dog will never know that its name was published on Defector, but it might be nice for you.

Which reminds me: Defector has access to a lot of these cute photos, and we’d like to share them with you now. Enjoy!

