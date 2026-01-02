Underexplained Predictions For 2026

Notre Dame football becomes its own official conference, which it wins by virtue of being the only member and therefore gets a playoff spot in perpetuity; the G4 and G5 are adjusted to the G2 and The Outworlders, to keep out riffraff like the Big 12 and ACC; and the selection committee is now kept in a room for four months and not allowed to watch any games or do any research to more convincingly explain its decisions.