Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Underexplained Lists

Underexplained Predictions For 2025

11:08 AM EST on January 3, 2025

Accademia carrara art gallery: playing cards and tarots, bembo e cicognara, 1455-1490, bergamo, Italy.
BlueRed/REDA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
239Comments

This is what's going to happen in 2025, according to the Defector staff.

Samer Kalaf

  • "Face with bags under eyes" becomes a very popular emoji to use.
  • Donald Trump exacerbates the Caitlin Clark culture war around the start of the WNBA season, to the point that it provokes some kind of labor action by the players.
  • A Supreme Court justice dies (not sure which one).

Kelsey McKinney

  • Shirley Temples (and Dirty Shirley) will make a huge comeback.
  • Everyone will be going to Havana for vacation.
  • Post-2016 was all about skincare. Post-2024 will be about buying hair care products. 

Ray Ratto

  • Wicked 2 will be savaged as the worst movie in a decade. Not even the scene where Galinda shoots the Wizard in the back of the head on the motorboat in Lake Tahoe will save it.
  • The Winnipeg Jets will win the Stanley Cup and then threaten to move.
  • There will be three more Normal Gossip spinoffs done by other people.

Dan McQuade

  • Bean Dad is in the news again for a bean-related incident.
  • The New York Times publishes the word “fartknocker.”
  • Joe Biden easily breaks out of prison.

Luis Paez-Pumar

  • Manchester City will get a points penalty for its financial crimes, but it will be somewhere in the magnitude of only 30 points, leaving everyone angry and disappointed without any real consequences. 
  • Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will crash into each other in the first race of the F1 season, but then will win the Constructors' Championship for Ferrari anyway. 
  • The NBA becomes the final Big Four league to announce a team in Las Vegas, but instead of expansion, it will be the Pelicans moving from New Orleans. 

Barry Petchesky

  • The viral animal of 2025 will be the armadillo.
  • Someone is going to start regularly using the eephus as an out pitch.
  • Chain wallets will come back in style.

Giri Nathan

  • Guitar “shredding” is back.
  • [redacted] attempted again.
  • Snakes viewed more positively.

Sabrina Imbler

  • The name Olaf.
  • Innovations in Teeth (enough said!)
  • Stargazy pie will finally make an appearance on the Great British Bake Off, and order will be restored across every nation.

Patrick Redford

  • The -maxing, -core, -coded, and -wave suffixes are out, to be replaced by the eternal present participle tense and the "His face when he snap it" caption voice. 
  • Donald Trump is credited with "saving" TikTok, leading to further cultural capture of Generations Z and A. The much-predicted Trump-Musk crackup does not happen in 2025.
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder will win the NBA championship, and Chet Holmgren will drop so much AAVE in the wake of the win that we finally get a discourse cycle about that blaccent.

Tom Ley

  • It will be a big year for blankets.
  • WNBA betting scandal.
  • Everyone moves to Buffalo.
Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Defector!

Sign up to keep up with our blogs.

Or, click here for subscription options

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NBA

The Jimmy Butler Fiasco Is Getting Ugly

January 3, 2025
College Football

Burying The SEC Feels Too Good To Be Wrong

January 3, 2025
College Football

Upsets Aside, The College Football Playoff Is Going According To Plan

January 3, 2025
See all posts