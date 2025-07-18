Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Bills Week

Bills Players Among Many In Need Of New Union Head

2:19 PM EDT on July 18, 2025

NFLPA Executive Director Lloyd Howell discusses the state of the union and its direction for the upcoming year before fielding questions from the media on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
40Comments

After a month of controversy, Lloyd Howell Jr. resigned from his post as the NFL Players Association executive director on Thursday night, effective immediately. “It’s clear that my leadership has become a distraction to the important work the NFLPA advances every day,” Howell wrote in a statement announcing his decision. “I hope this will allow the NFLPA to maintain its focus on its player members ahead of the upcoming season.”

Howell's resignation comes after recent reports revealed that the NFLPA had entered into a confidentiality agreement with the league to hide information about an arbitration agreement involving a collusion claim dealing with league executives, who had pushed team owners to reduce guaranteed player compensation. Back in January, the case's arbitrator ruled that this was not sufficient enough evidence of collusion, though the NFLPA has announced plans to appeal the ruling.

In the wake of the controversy, renewed interest has been paid to the NFLPA leadership, and Howell specifically, over concerns about his part-time consultant role with the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm that does business with the NFL. And while Howell, the NFLPA legal team, and the Carlyle Group have always maintained that this did not represent a conflict of interest, there has been enough smoke to warrant suspicion.

According to reporting by The Athletic, the NFLPA executive board will meet over the next few days for next steps and to determine an interim executive director.

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Israel Daramola
@izdaramola@izdaramola.bsky.social

Staff Writer. New York-based culture writer and the internet's number one boy.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Bills Week

It’s No Longer Bills Week

July 18, 2025
Bills Week

In Bill Paxton’s ‘Frailty,’ Certainty Is The Scariest Thing There Is

July 18, 2025
Bills Week

William F. Buckley’s Bill Never Came Due

July 18, 2025
Bills Week

It’s Liams Week In Ireland

July 18, 2025
Bills Week

Just What You Wanted: A Bill Belichick TV Show

July 18, 2025
See all posts