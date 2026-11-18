Welcome back to Minor Dilemmas, where a member of Defector's Parents Council will answer your questions on surviving family life. Have a question? Email us at minordilemmas@defector.com.

This week, Drew offers suggestions on how to help a teen who is reluctant to learn how to cook their own meals.

BoShek Horseman:

So, we have three kids: 15, five, and two. For the most part, the oldest is great. She's got great friends, is thriving in school, and generally tolerates her younger brothers. HOWEVUH, she is completely helpless when it comes to making food. Now, I'm not asking for a chef's tasting at Nobu, but she’s unable to do simple things like boil water for pasta, cook sunny-side-up eggs on the griddle, or use the air fryer. Mrs. BoShek and I have tried over and over to show her how to use these objects, but my daughter simply has zero interest. She knows that one of us will eventually just give in and make her food for her. As a parent I get it, we can't let our child starve. Yet she often asks for these things when Mrs. BoShek and/or I are busy doing other things, like dealing with the boys or, in one case, crying from an emotional breakdown. Is there anything we can do to get her to be more independent with foods like this, or am I stuck making egg tortillas forever?

I'm gonna highlight one part of your question there, BoShek:

"She knows that one of us will eventually just give in and make her food for her. As a parent I get it, we can't let our child starve."

I know you're being hyperbolic when you say you can't let your daughter starve. But if you simply refuse to make food to order for her, you're not being cruel, nor are you malnourishing your kid. If she goes to bed hungry that night, or has to settle for a sad dinner of chips and salsa, tough shit! Given that you still have two very young children in the house, you need to remember that the same principles for managing your tykes remain true for the oldest one.

The first principle: When possible, always have your kids do shit for themselves. If you continually do everything for them, they never develop any sense of self-reliance. Even worse, they'll remain dependent upon you to do everything for them, FOREVER. I've seen parents who fail to heed this principle, and it's maddening to witness firsthand. We're talking about kids who still demand to be carted around in a stroller at five years old, kids who never do their homework on their own, and kids who don't even know how to put on their own clothes in the morning. Brats, in other words. You're raising your children to take care of themselves. The sooner you begin making them do so, the better. And if they fail to do a task properly, which they will, they get to learn from their mistakes.

So when you say that your kid can't cook pasta, you've really just tricked yourself into believing she can't. Of course the girl can make a bowl of spaghetti. She has the aptitude for that job. But she's never really had to learn, because you and her mom have let it slide. No more. Put your foot down. If the girl wants an egg tortilla, she can jolly well make one on her own. And if she fucks it up, she can try over and over again until she gets it right. And if she still fucks it up, then guess what? She'll just have to wait for the next mealtime to eat.

Because now we get to the second principle: Let your kids suffer natural consequences. There's no need to spank a kid, or even yell at them, if you let them suffer the fallout of their own poor decision-making. If they break a toy, you never replace it. That's on them for not taking care of their Furby properly. If they want to spend $20 of their own money at a claw machine, hey man ... that's your money to piss away. And if they refuse to eat a meal, well then it's not your fault that they're unhappy. It’s theirs! The only way for kids to become self-reliant is for them to experience, in real time, the successes and failures that stem from their own choices.

My wife and I have a son who, not too long ago, was an alarmingly picky eater. He only ate like four different things, and he never cooked for himself. We accommodated him for years before taking him to a food therapist (a godsend), who trained us to be firmer about mealtime, and who helped our boy to think about food critically. She also had him make quesadillas on an office hot plate to give him a sense of control over what he was eating, and how he got to eat it. Fast forward a few years, and we no longer have to make sure a restaurant serves fries if we want to go out as a family. Even better, the boy makes his own egg sandwich for breakfast every morning, among other dishes. He gets cooking now.

Your daughter can do likewise, but only if you take the figurative training wheels off and let her fend for herself. You're not ditching her in a fucking forest to hunt and eat varmints. You're just setting proper boundaries within a safe house. She doesn't have to like cooking, but the "like" part doesn't matter here. As a young adult, you should learn how to do several things even if you're not terribly interested in doing them: homework, chores, cooking, writing thank-you notes, all that tedious crap. Lord knows that I do plenty of shit every day that I'm not otherwise interested in doing. That's because I know what the consequences will be if I don't do those things. This is how people learn to be responsible, and having to air-fry your own chicken nuggets isn't exactly the worst way of going about it.