Welcome back to Minor Dilemmas, where a member of Defector's Parents Council will answer your questions on surviving family life. Have a question? Email us at minordilemmas@defector.com.

This week, Chris answers a question about how to explain to a young child that they will not have siblings.

Monika:

I am 41 years old, and I have an awesome 3-year-old. For various reasons, she will probably stay an only child. Adults can be weird about this, but I have gotten pretty good at deflecting comments with lines like, "She's one of a kind!" or similar. My question is about how to explain to her why she doesn't have any siblings. She has started referring to her best friend at school as her "sister," and I suspect there will be questions and requests for a sibling coming soon. I have no problem saying "no" to her in general, but I usually explain myself. In this case, the reasons for her only child status are pretty grown up (cost of living, infertility, etc). How should I handle this? I suspect the way I talk to her about it will change a lot as she ages.

Monika, my wife and I have always been pretty up front about this with our own daughter. We are old parents, and for various reasons, another round of pregnancy and childbirth was simply never in the cards. Also, kids are expensive, I am a blogger, and did I mention yet that we are old? Our daughter has wanted a sibling since she was about your daughter's age, and I am very sure that if she learned today that there would be a new baby joining our family, her excitement would cause her head to pop off. It's just not going to happen. She was only ever going to be an only child. Them's the breaks.

She seems to have accepted this well enough. I can't remember ever having had to face wrath or acute heartbreak over it, but there was a while there when she was actively disappointed. If the subject came up today, she would express disappointment, but it would be fine. I suspect, based on this experience, that if you are direct with your daughter and explain yourself, honestly but without a bunch of confusing detail, she will take it OK, and a couple years from now it won't be a thing at all.

But my child is not quite six years old. I cannot say for sure that she is not all screwed up at some deeper level about this. Maybe a couple decades from now, she will be sitting in a therapist's office, recalling the deep trauma of having her dreams of a sibling crushed by her heartless, selfish parents. Maybe one day I will be writing to Dear Prudence about how my daughter is estranged and I can't comprehend it, I thought we had a healthy relationship, why would she hurt me like this, my one and only child? Maybe I'll join the Estranged Parents wing of the Republican Party! Over this!

To give you a better answer, I did a weekend canvass of some full-grown only (or only-ish) children that I know, including Defector and non-Defector types. Interestingly, no one that I spoke to remembered a particular conversation, moment, or sequence where they learned and internalized that they would never have siblings. Here is an unnamed Defector staffer, giving a representative answer:

For as long as I’ve had consciousness (or maybe just the ability to form memories), I’ve understood I would be an only child. Presumably there were conversations about this with my parents at some point, but I have no memory of them. I’ve always been accepting of the situation. It’s not exactly a life decision a child can expect to successfully negotiate with their parents, like getting a guinea pig. I thought, distantly, that it would be interesting to have a baby around, but it wasn’t something I ever actively yearned for. Now as an adult, it very occasionally occurs as a what-if in my mind, but it’s not something I have either positive or negative feelings about.

Kids, it turns out, are capable of making sense of these things on their own terms. Behold:

I also on a very child-brained-practical level believed there would be no physical room for a sibling. We had a very small apartment for the three of us, where would another kid even sleep? Surely not in MY room. (This is the same logic I used to immediately discount the existence of Santa Claus: We didn’t have a chimney, so where did the Christmas presents come from? Therefore he must be fake.)

Unfortunately for this Defector staffer, there is a Santa Claus, but he does not bring presents to the kinds of rotten children who reject his existence.

Some people I spoke to had parents who were fully determined not to have second children, including for reasons very much like my wife's and mine. Some others had parents who might have preferred to expand the family, except that the family broke up sometime after having a first child. What all these sibling-less people had in common is they don't have very clear, strong memories of any announcement or conversation. While some of these people were so screwed up by their parents that they now work at Defector, most of them would at least pass for normal on a commuter train.

One person I spoke with recalls wanting a sibling, and in fact has mostly wanted a sibling all the way up into adulthood, but does not recall ever having been angry at their parents for not providing one. A friend of mine recalls a somewhat lonely, nomadic childhood, one that might've been more fun with another kid around, but absolutely believes that their parents, who divorced when they were little, could not have managed a second child. The youngest person in the sample—my niece, who is 24—doesn't remember ever having much of an opinion about the matter of siblings, but seemed reasonably confident, during our conversation, that her hazy memories are not a consequence of her having buried deep within her psyche a terrible, radioactive trauma. As far as I can tell, she is not a serial murderer. In fact, I would say she is the most well-adjusted person that I know. And a sharp dresser!

I also talked to one person who raised an only child to adulthood, after having planned on having many children. This person cannot remember ever really broaching the subject in any formal way, and their only child never expressed to them a desire for siblings at any age. This parent's read on the situation is accurate: Their grown child, who is now raising an only child of their own, told me they don't recall having any conversations about it when they were little. They also "really liked being an only child." They had lots of kids around in their neighborhood growing up, and never really felt like they needed any of those kids living inside their actual home. At some point during their teen years, they asked their parents why they never had more kids, but only as a matter of curiosity, and "got varying answers."

Monika, I think you want to be clear in your own mind about what you want to accomplish in this conversation with your child, and what you're trying to avoid. Think in the big picture, so that you do not find yourself overemphasizing the conversation itself, and working too hard to control the way your daughter feels for the half-hour that you are down in it. This is a good time to dust off Albert's blog from April, where he talks about operational versus strategic objectives in parenting. Don't foreground operational aims (I do not want my child to cry during this conversation) and lose sight of strategic ones (I want a healthy, open, honest relationship with my child, who is not a murderer). It's OK if your daughter gets upset, or struggles at first to grapple with what she is learning. Think of it as an opportunity to back up your practice of honesty with a big helping of empathy and emotional support.

As you noted, you should probably expect to have a couple of different versions of this conversation. Maybe the first time it comes up, on the trip home from daycare, your 4-year-old daughter will zone out and become distracted by a dog. Maybe the second time, you will have to give a short answer and promise to talk about it some more once you are no longer standing in the middle of a crowded post office. Maybe the third time, months down the line, you will finally get to the part where you are defining the word "fertility." The point is, odds are against you having one clean bandage-ripping session on this or any other thorny topic. For example, I explained to my daughter a handful of times in her life why we have photos of two dogs in our home, but no dogs. She had to hear it a bunch, and at a few different levels of emotional engagement, before it sank in and she'd internalized it enough to randomly announce to her preschool class one day that her dogs are dead.

My advice is to wait for your daughter to bring it up, which she absolutely will, and then just be very straight with her: We will not be having any more children—but, you know, said lovingly. By all means, describe your rationale. That's what my wife and I did, within what we felt were the reasonable limits of our daughter's understanding. She could grasp what we meant when we said that we were older parents. She was able to understand us when we talked about pregnancy and childbirth being physically difficult and requiring recovery. She understood when we talked about our parental capacity, how even if we were much younger, we would probably have wanted to wait a few years before adding another baby to the household, and all the chaos that entails, but now, as older people, that would not be practical.

I think you should also be honest not just about your practical assessment of having more children, but about your own feelings, for as long as the subject lasts as a matter of conversation. Under other circumstances, my wife would've wanted more children, and sometimes wishes we had a baby around. She and our daughter can talk about this, and do. When I was a younger guy, the first time my wife and I tried to become parents, I was sure that the Correct Number Of Children was three. It was only after I really considered my own capacity, and understood my objectives in parenthood, and continually revisited that work into my 30s, that I dropped the idea of a Correct Number Of Children. I've talked about that with my daughter: I'm not sure who I would be in a household with multiple screaming children in it, more mouths to feed, more complex logistics to manage, and less financial security, but I feel pretty sure that I would perform worse as a father.

I think your instinct to explain yourself is a good one, and I believe and hope that it will serve you just fine here. The matter isn't so complex that a kid can't comprehend its basic terms, and in any case my few days of pestering various acquaintances have produced evidence suggesting that your child will not carry very strong feelings about this. That makes it a great opportunity to be honest, reasonably vulnerable, open to questions, and available to receive and support whatever emotions are stirred up by the subject. I pretty strongly believe that something that fucks people up, enduringly, is growing up with cagey, dishonest, manipulative parents. Be straight with her, and then help her to navigate her feelings, and she will probably not have cause down the line to bury your severed head in the backyard.