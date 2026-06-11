Which Type Of Big Weird Guy Is Your Goalkeeper?

Consider the perspective of the soccer goalkeeper. Turn the game 90 degrees from how you watch it at home, and observe as the best part of it—your team attacking in the final third—recedes away from you. The players are small, the action muddled. Should your team score, you celebrate alone, distant. When the opponent attacks, the game rushes forward into sudden full-scale focus.

The kind of person who chooses this existence—yelling at their teammates, staving off disaster, parrying for a living—has internal wiring that does not come from the Regular Human Factory. They are different from you and me, and different also from their teammates in the field. They grew up loving the beautiful game, and ultimately their abilities and affinities and long limbs placed them in a photo-negative version of the sport. Or in some cases, more worryingly, they were simply Always Like That. Oh, I love them! I love these sickos.

It is important that I establish my goalie-watching bona fides, because I am here to tell you that in 2026 there are only two kinds of quality goalkeepers at the top of the men's game: OCD Super Soldiers and Shifty Greaseballs. From the titles alone, you might already see them: Manuel Neuer, the square-jawed, square-shouldered Teuton who anchored Champions League and World Cup–winning teams, is the ur–OCD Super Soldier. Gianluigi Buffon, the lynchpin of a defensive-minded World Cup champion back when Italy made it to World Cups, is the ultimate Shifty Greaseball. (Please note: I am not diagnosing an entire class of goalkeeper with obsessive-compulsive disorder; I merely lack a better adjective for the Super Soldier's reflexive and repetitive organization of his defenders.)

How did these two archetypes drive lesser species of goalkeeper out of the game? Why did the Twitchy Terrier (see: Jorge Campos, Nick Rimando) go extinct from top-flight leagues? Why hasn't a single specimen of the reviled Nerd Giraffe risen to success with a Champions League squad? I believe the culprit is the streamlining and optimization of the modern game.

Vincent Amalvy / AFP via Getty Images

Thirty years ago, soccer had a greater variety of styles and more room for nontraditional paths to the top of the game. Players were still sometimes discovered in the streets rather than academies. Goalkeepers were prized primarily for their shot-stopping ability; in the '90s and '00s I frequently encountered the theory that American goalies were more adept than those of soccer-crazed nations because they grew up playing sports that prioritized hand-eye coordination instead of soccer. (Certainly it led to their quicker proliferation in European leagues compared to American field players.) The back-pass rule, implemented in 1992, eliminated keepers' ability to use their hands when a teammate kicked a ball to them or sent a throw-in their way. Over the next decade, it became clear that teams fielding 11 players who were talented with the ball at their feet would always have an edge over teams that only had 10. This is why, when I read that the USMNT's resident Nerd Giraffe Matt Turner didn't play soccer until he was 14, I let out a groan that sounded like a submarine reaching depths it wasn't pressure-tested for.

At the same time, the position increasingly self-selected for size. Nick Rimando was plenty good with the ball at his feet and had what appeared to be bullet-time reflexes as a shot stopper; it was good enough for a long and distinguished career in MLS and a long stint as the third choice for the USMNT behind two guys, Tim Howard and Brad Guzan, who did the same stuff but were six inches taller.

Photo by Emmanuel Dunand / AFP via Getty Images

You need a big guy back there! You need someone who can rise up to punch out crosses, above the ever-taller strikers and center-backs trying to head corner kicks into goal. You need someone with enough mass and muscle to withstand getting kicked when he goes down in a crowd to corral the ball (but not so much that it prevents him from getting low or springing across the goal like a lioness). That size also comes in handy when a wiry winger suddenly has second thoughts about charging into the six-yard box to try to poke the ball away from someone built like Caleb Dressel. You need, in other words, an OCD Super Soldier. The game demands it.

It's no surprise, then, that the OCD Super Soldier is the preferred and predominant model at the top of today’s game—and less interesting because of it. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Thibaut Courtois, Mike Maignan, et cetera: all capable, and already too much copy on them. But they are not so numerous that they've taken over the game completely. Life finds a way.

The Shifty Greaseball is not the inverse of the OCD Super Soldier; he is its unwelcome relative. The Super Soldier is infused with the DNA of a German Shepherd or Belgian Malinois; the Shifty Greaseball has a pit bull's. The Super Soldier is the eldest prince and heir to the throne, groomed to lead; the Shifty Greaseball is the blunt and dangerous younger brother. I'm reminded of Gattaca: the "in-valid" Victor (Ethan Hawke) defeating his genetically superior brother in an ocean endurance swim because Victor "never saved anything for the swim back." Classic greaseball!

Does a baseline of inexplicable wetness help in determining a Shifty Greaseball? Certainly! Spain's David Raya—most recently seen on the wrong end of Arsenal's loss in the Champions League final—is a Shifty Greaseball on the wetness factor alone. Russia's Matvey Safonov, in goal for Paris Saint-Germain opposite Raya in that UCL Final, is plenty damp but cements his Shifty Greaseball status with a ponytail and patchy blond Van Dyke. England's Jordan Pickford, by contrast, is wet enough but doesn't play like a Shifty Greaseball. Shifty Greaseballs didn't get here by letting in soft goals, OK? Pickford is simply a red-cheeked lad who, stylewise, went for 1988 Pat Riley and got 2017 Ben McAdoo. England cannot bring it home unless it commits fully to a working-class Geordie greaseball or a posh and unabashedly imperialist OCD Super Soldier.

Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

This brings us to the crux of Shifty Greaseballdom: Physical attributes can make a Shifty Greaseball readily identifiable, but the vibe is what ultimately determines his status. Is your goalkeeper talking shit? Does he regularly pick up yellow cards? Is he going full Jared Leto Joker during a penalty shootout? Then you, my friend, have yourself a Shifty Greaseball in goal.

Emiliano Martinez, the Golden Glove winner in Argentina's victories at the most recent World Cup and Copa America tournaments, is the clearest example of a man living the Shifty Greaseball Ethos. The Aston Villa stalwart may look the part of OCD Super Soldier—built like an NFL quarterback (6-foot-5, 214 pounds) with a fade that meets military standards—but his brain is cased in engine grease. Canadian Dayne St. Clair, the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, is another clean-cut greaseball with a knack for shithousery.

Photo by Marc Atkins via Getty Images

OCD Super Soldiers, despite their general uniformity, do occasionally flash hints of greaseball DNA. Liverpool's Alisson, Brazil's first-choice Super Soldier, is far more hirsute than the model's preferred military-adjacent specifications. His teammate, Ederson, is also an OCD Super Soldier—Pep Guardiola would never start a greaseball in goal—but Ederson's prominent neck tattoo and excessive hair product mean that either of the two Seleção keepers could comfortably order a beer at a Shifty Greaseball bar (Shifty Greaseballs definitely drink). Another player with mixed signals: Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Manchester City goalkeeper who, as an Italian, will not be in the World Cup, is an OCD Super Soldier (Nerd Giraffe Rising). Donnarumma might be the best goalkeeper in the world, and he clearly has the build and technical precision of a Super Soldier, but those deep-set eyes and flat hair belong to a lesser genre. Incredibly rad goalkeeping scar, though!

Now that you have studied this field guide, you are free to identify the species on display at the World Cup. And with the field expanded to 48 teams, we are likely to see the most biodiverse collection of goalkeepers in roughly three decades. Just be sure to tag the less competitive species in the group stage while you can; the final rounds belong to the OCD Super Soldiers and Shifty Greaseballs. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do.

Correction (1:12 p.m. ET): Alisson plays for Liverpool, not for Everton.