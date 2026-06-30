What’s Going On With Brandon Aiyuk?

The drama between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers has been brewing for nearly a year. Since suffering a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee during the 2024 season, Aiyuk and his current team have been in a dispute over his rehabilitation. Last year, Aiyuk declined to attend offseason rehab sessions at the team's facility, thus negating parts of his contract. The Niners placed Aiyuk on the reserve/left team list this past December, after he stopped showing up to the facility.

Aiyuk, who signed a four-year, $120 million deal before the 2024 season, is coming off a major injury and now has no guaranteed money left on his contract. With his spot on the reserve list, the Niners are in no rush to move him. Still, a breakup has looked inevitable for a while, especially to Aiyuk, who stayed silent on the matter until the June 1 salary cap deadline came and went. For the last couple weeks, the receiver has been posting videos and tweets both taunting the 49ers and teasing a desire to go to the Washington Commanders and reunite with former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels. But on Saturday, he released a video in which he explained his side of the situation with the 49ers ... sort of.

Much of the video centers around Aiyuk claiming to have fired his agent, Ryan Williams, back in November due to his friendship and association with John Lynch, the general manager of the 49ers. But it's also a video full of paranoia and vague suggestions of "predator" behavior by the organization. Aiyuk also alleges that Lynch, a "big-ass white man," showed up at his house unannounced, which he took as a threatening gesture toward him and his pregnant wife. He further alleges that Lynch tried to apologize for the behavior of head coach Kyle Shanahan, whom Aiyuk described as having "the temperament of a fuckin' toddler."

Overall, it's a weird addition to this whole saga that doesn't give much insight into what the problem actually is. There have been rumors of frustrations about his role and allegations he may not be totally invested in football, but Aiyuk also has a valid reason not to trust an agent so close to his own GM, and I think anyone can find Shanahan acting as a toddler pretty easy to imagine. More than anything, this situation shows how streaming and video can get athletes into unnecessary trouble: Jaylen Brown streaming his way potentially out of Boston, and Antonio Brown making himself a spectacle for an online audience. There is nothing good that could possibly come from offering this kind of transparency.

Williams was still listed as Aiyuk's agent up until Sunday, when he finally filled out the paperwork necessary with the NFLPA to excise him. This won't guarantee a release, but Aiyuk also appealed to the players union, albeit via Instagram.

Brandon Aiyuk alleges members of the NFLPA lied to him and withheld information alongside his former agent 😳 pic.twitter.com/BkcyPhS3GC — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) June 28, 2026

"When members of the union that is in place to help players is lying/witholding information from a player on behalf of the team alongside a certified agent...that's some straight BS!!!" Aiyuk wrote. "Some players have no other place to go for information or help, and are relying on the union to help them continue advancing in their careers and lives!"

For the moment, Aiyuk seems resolute on not playing for the Niners again, and they don't seem to want him back either. The only question that remains is whether he'll play for any team next season.