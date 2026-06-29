Lions Cut Terrion Arnold After Judge Sets Bail In Criminal Case At $1 Million

Bail for NFL cornerback Terrion Arnold, who has been charged with four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, was set Monday at $1 million. Just a few hours after the hearing ended, the Detroit Lions cut Arnold, a former first-round pick who was set to enter his third season in the league.

At the court hearing, prosecutors in Hillsborough County, Fla., had asked a judge to hold Arnold in jail without bail, but chief judge Christopher C. Sabella denied their request. Sabella also said Arnold could not contact his codefendants, had to surrender his passport, and must stay at home unless he is leaving for legal appointments or work.

Sabella rejected a request from prosecutors to have Arnold wear an ankle monitor, saying, per USA Today, "I suspect that Mr. Arnold has a paparazzi monitor. If he's late for practice, ESPN will let us know."

As part of their motion, prosecutors set out for the court what they believe was Arnold's role in a violent robbery and kidnapping in Tampa earlier this year. According to their motion for pretrial detention, prosecutors believe Arnold helped orchestrate the attack and drove some of his codefendants to the scene before helping them leave after the robbery was over.

Per News Channel 8, Arnold's lawyers told the judge that their client never told anyone to beat up or hurt the men. Arnold's lawyers said that he was suspicious that the alleged victims had been involved in a burglary at an Airbnb he had rented, but he just wanted to confront them.

Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management whose clients include Arnold, previously told the Detroit Free Press that there was no "credible evidence" linking Arnold to the crimes, and that the government was "relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences."

Prosecutors say that in early 2026, Arnold was staying in an Airbnb in Largo, Fla., along with several other people. (The Lions did not make the playoffs last season, and their final game was played Jan. 4.) On Feb. 1, several belongings of Arnold's were stolen from the Airbnb, which Arnold reported to Largo police. The Detroit Free Press later reported Arnold told police that about $250,000 in cash and goods, including two Rolex watches, were stolen. In those same documents, Arnold told police that he did not want charges brought.

According to prosecutors, Arnold suspected two men of doing the robbery. (Those men did not do it, according to law enforcement.) But prosecutors believe Arnold, along with several others, crafted a plan to lure those two men to a Tampa apartment, where they would be threatened and return the stolen goods.

Prosecutors say that one person, Arianna Del Valle, 19, told them in sworn testimony in February that she was with Arnold when "he devised the original plan" to get the men to the third-floor apartment. She said that Arnold told her to contact another person, Jasmine Randazzo, also 19, so Randazzo could "lure" one of the men there, per the pretrial motion. Randazzo also gave sworn testimony to prosecutors, in which she said Arnold told her what to say to get the men to come over.

Ultimately, the two men did agree to come over. According to court documents, two other people, Christion Williams, 24, and Lyndell Hudson, 26, arrived beforehand and hid in a closet. Williams carried a semi-automatic handgun; Hudson had an AR-15 style rifle. When the two men showed up, Del Valle let them in. At the time, according to prosecutors, Arnold was in a car and not at the apartment complex.

Inside the apartment, one of the men went looking for Randazzo and opened the closet door. Williams grabbed him and started hitting him, according to court records. Hudson burst out of the closet, held the other man at gunpoint, and started beating him up too, the records said. When a third man, who was waiting in a car, got worried and went upstairs to check on his friends, he was pistol-whipped.

At this point, according to prosecutors, two things happened. Del Valle used her phone to "stream" what was happening, and Arnold along with two other men—Boakai Hilton Jr., 23, and Freddie Hughes III, 27—all watched. And a group chat was started. The group chat included Hilton who, per the court document, was sitting next to Arnold in the car. Prosecutors said "Arnold and Hilton gave directions to Del Valle, Williams, and Hudson as the assaults" continued. The beatings of all three people went on for about an hour.

Around 1:00 a.m, the car with Arnold arrived at the apartment complex, along with Hilton, Hughes, and another man. Arnold told the others to go into the apartment, which they did. Inside, the trio continued to beat up the three people being held and "threatened them with death," the pretrial motion said. Wallets, cash, phones, jackets, and jewelry also were taken from them.

At about 1:40 a.m., all three of the victims were taken out of the apartment by the armed men. They got in their car and drove away.

In her sworn testimony to prosecutors, Del Valle said that afterward Arnold told her "he had to take her from the scene so she would not get traumatized" by what happened. Randazzo told prosecutors that, after the attack, the FaceTime call was still going and she could hear Arnold telling Del Valle that she should leave with him.

A copy of the pretrial motion in full can be read below or by clicking here.