Death To The NCAA

UNC Plans To Employ Two Formerly Great Coaches

12:25 PM EST on December 22, 2025

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
36Comments

The North Carolina Tar Heels, fresh off of the cataclysmic first season of the Bill Belichick era, have decided that what this program really needs is more notable old horndogs who used to be great at coaching football. In that spirit, the school has turned to Bobby Petrino.

Petrino is expected to be the new offensive coordinator for Belichick's Tar Heels, according to reports from ESPN and On3. This comes after the firing of Freddy Kitchens and other lackeys Belichick has thrown under the bus to make it seem like he is planning to change things around. Petrino spent most of the past season as interim head coach for Arkansas, a return to glory after his infamous horndoggery-related 2012 firing from the school. The glory was short-lived, though, as the team went winless the rest of the season.

This is Petrino's latest stop as offensive coordinator after being the OC for Sam Pittman's two-year stint at Arkansas and before that the OC for Jimbo Fisher's two-year stint at Texas A&M. Will Belichick be the next coach fired after two years? That's good enough drama for a Hulu series.

There is no reason to expect that Petrino is worth much as a coach anymore. What is much more interesting is the fact that Bill has extended his hand to a brother in old man horniness, which is beautiful. But maybe keep Jordon out of the building for a bit, Bill. Or maybe her friends want to ride on a motorcycle some time. It's not Defector's place to judge.

Israel Daramola
@izdaramola.bsky.social

Staff Writer. New York-based culture writer and the internet's number one boy.

