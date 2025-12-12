Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
College Football

Bill Belichick’s Lackeys Have Become His Fall Guys

10:48 AM EST on December 12, 2025

Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels walks onto the field prior to the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Lance King/Getty Images
120Comments

It seems that it is no longer a good time to be one of Bill Belichick's special guys. Following the old-timer's disastrous first season at North Carolina, changes are underway. According to multiple reports, Belichick is firing offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and special teams coordinator Mike "Nuke The Gays" Priefer.

Kitchens and Priefer were among the cadre of washouts and football sons for whom UNC became a work program under Belichick. Kitchens was the Tar Heels' offensive coordinator during Mack Brown's final season in charge, but survived Brown's firing and was allowed to keep his position under Belichick, no doubt due to their long-standing relationship. Priefer, on the other hand, was entering his third year of unemployment when Belichick came along and offered him a lifeline.

Those turned out to be bad decisions by Belichick. The Tar Heels were sloppy on special teams all season, and had one of the worst offenses in the country. Under Belichick's and Kitchens's guidance, UNC averaged 288.8 yards of offense per game (131st nationally) and just 19.3 points per game (121st nationally). Truly, and for possibly the last time ever: More like Freddie Bathrooms.

Kitchens and Priefer may feel like the scapegoats for Belichick's own failures, but that's life as a hanger-on. There was a time when getting cozy in Belichick's shadow was as lucrative a career move as any coach in the NFL could make, but those were the old days. Back when Belichick was stacking Super Bowls, proximity to him was all you needed to earn two or three disastrous years in an undeserved head coaching gig. But now that he's a bumbling college coach who spends more time writing defensive emails about his shitty book than he does scheming blitz packages, the only thing being close to him does is mark you as a potential fall guy.

Maybe this will all work out for UNC, and Belichick will look outside his circle to bring in an offensive coordinator and special teams coach who can actually help turn the program around. Mad kings don't tend to get less mad as things get worse around them, though, so don't be surprised if Joe Judge and a previously unknown nephew of Mike Lombardi are standing on the Tar Heels sideline next season.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

College Football

Fired Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Arraigned On Home Invasion And Stalking Charges

December 12, 2025
Soccer

Real Madrid Is Stuck

December 12, 2025
Defector At The Movies

‘Wake Up Dead Man’ Defines Justice Differently

December 12, 2025
Arts And Culture

Maggie Nelson Sputters And Stalls In ‘The Slicks’

December 12, 2025
College Basketball

Audi Crooks Makes Every Minute Count

December 11, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement