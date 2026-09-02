Turn This Segway Around

Once again, Normal Gossip returns to the crucible that is college housing, and for good reason. Not only do stints in the dorms and subsequent apartments provide ample opportunities for self-discovery, but you’re also pretty much guaranteed to come out of the experience with an enemy (or six).

Today’s friend-of-a-friend moves in with five boys and one mysterious woman on short notice. If you’re thinking that sounds like a recipe for chaos, you’d be right.

Our guest this week is Lauren Chan! Lauren is a model, writer, actor, and entrepreneur advancing size diversity, 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion, and AAPI representation in fashion and media. After beginning her career as a fashion editor at Glamour, she founded the womenswear brand Henning, which was acquired by Universal Standard in 2023. She later became Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's first lesbian cover star and has appeared across television and film, including Canada's Drag Race, Project Runway, Good Morning America, and The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Lauren brought Rachelle some gossip she got from a former dominatrix, and then Rachelle told Lauren the story of a girl with two suitors and six roommates.

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