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The Girlboss And The Drug Rug

12:01 PM EDT on August 26, 2026

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It’s a rite of passage to get your ideals smashed in your early twenties, just in the normal course of trying to get your feet under you. It doesn’t seem to matter what exactly you care about, either. Whether you’re voting and then watching election results, or you’re trying to make a college relationship last beyond graduation, or you believe that with enough energy and grit, you and your ideals can save the trees, you’re in for a few bruises. 

But every bright-eyed youth loses innocence in their own way. Today’s friend of a friend is out to solve the affordable housing crisis, but she’s about to learn that all of us, however committed to “the work” we may seem, have a greater aptitude for mess than for the revolution. 

George Civeris is a comedian, writer, and editor. His standup has appeared on Comedy Central, and he was selected as a New Face of Comedy at the Just for Laughs Festival. His debut comedy special A Sense of Urgency is out now! 

George brought Rachelle some gossip about a couple who received a life-changing insight while on a psychedelic journey, and then Rachelle brought George a story about a college student acquiring insights the old-fashioned way: making bad decisions for the sake of a cause. 

You can support the show by subscribing on YouTube, Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.

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Jae Towle Vieira

Jae Towle Vieira [they/them] works as a producer for Normal Gossip. Their fiction has been published in The Normal School, New England Review, Carve Magazine, Passages North, Fairy Tale Review, and elsewhere.

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