Should You Ever Really Trust A Party Promoter?

Time to drop a little summer recipe. Take some lesbian 20-somethings—like at least 60 of them—and drop them in a group chat. At the center of it all you’ll need a leader, someone who commands attention or fear, and could be the object of everyone's affection under the right circumstances. Next, you’ll need a heat wave and a stacked events calendar: think line dancing, body shots, and bottle service. Now is not the time to be afraid to go out three times over the course of a weekend.

This all may sound intense, but maybe not inherently chaotic. Now ask yourself how liberal you could be with sharing your location with multiple people on an ongoing basis. Finally, what if being caught up in the whirlwind only made you come to the conclusion that the distinctions between platonic and romantic are a false binary, especially when it comes to smooching. Secrets and messes? That’s just part of plan. Get ready for one of the wildest stories in the history of Normal Gossip. Don’t be afraid to take notes!

Zakiya Gibbons is a host, story editor, podcast producer, writer, and voice actor. Most recently, she appeared in Netflix’s Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model as a featured journalist.

Zakiya commiserated with Rachelle about the shots not taken, and then Rachelle inducted Zakiya into the platonic ideal of a lesbian group chat.

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