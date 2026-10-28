The Colts Are Holding A Fire Sale, And You’re Invited!

The NFL trade deadline is two weeks from now, but Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has no interest in waiting that long to blow up her team. At some point during her team’s loss in Minnesota on Sunday, Irsay-Gordon probably wrote “Fuck this” into her notebook, and WHOA HEY. There goes longtime general manager Chris Ballard out the door, followed shortly thereafter by perennial All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson (to Seattle for a 2027 third-rounder and 2028 fifth-rounder), followed immediately by DT DeForest Buckner (to San Francisco for a 2027 fourth-round pick). Suddenly we got ourselves a big ol’ trade party! Which other Colts will get uprooted, and will other middling franchises will now commence fire sales of their own? Folks, Arif and I revel in all of those possibilities on this week’s episode of All Ball.

Of course, there’s plenty more to talk about. Arif and I lead off the podcast with a story about Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed giving our podcast an 11th-hour stiffarm. From there, we segue into talking about the undefeated Vikings, who don’t even respect themselves at this point. We also try to sort out why the Houston Texans’ seemingly all-world defense has fallen off a cliff, we speculate on a potentially lingering cold war between Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and his team’s upper management, and we preview a fairly attractive Week 8 slate. As always, there is ZERO talk of gambling, fantasy football, or any of that other tedious bullshit. This is All Ball, where we only care about the good stuff.

So open up the podcast app of your choice and dig in. You can also watch All Ball on the Defector Media YouTube channel (and subscribe to it, too!). And hey, make sure you subscribe to Arif’s Wide Left newsletter for in-depth coverage of football (and other matters) that you won’t find anywhere else. If you like what you see and hear, tell all your rowdy friends.