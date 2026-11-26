Welcome to the Defector College Football Watch Guide, where Israel Daramola and Ray Ratto will tell you which of the weekend’s college football games are worth giving a crap about.

Ray: It's seeds-and-stems time in the college football season, and if that only means something for you older stoners, a glimpse at the schedule should tell you just how desirable that is. It's Rivalry Week for those schools that have a natural rival, and plain old Week The Last for everyone else. But even the rivalry games don't burn the way they used to. Indiana is now light years ahead of Purdue, Michigan vs. Ohio State feels unusually trivial and bleak this season, and South Carolina-Clemson is just a meaningless referendum on Dabo Swinney you didn't need or ask for.

In other news, the NCAA is running a test on the 24-team playoff on Sunday with the announcement of the FCS playoff bracket, which is to say the Dakotas/Montanas Range War. The FCS champion in 12 of the past 15 years has been absorbed by those FBS ghouls, and since most of those champions have been North Dakota State (now an FBS operation; they won 10 of those titles), South Dakota State, and most recently Montana State, it seems safe to say the FCS trophy route runs roughly in parallel to I-90. But that's tomorrow's apocalypse. Saturday's opening round includes Harvard at Monmouth at noon ET, Idaho State at North Dakota at 1 p.m., and Incarnate Word at Montana at 8 p.m. The first two are on ESPN+, and UIW-Montana is on ESPNU, which is good news for you small-school psychos.

Israel: You don't need me to get you amped for Rivalry Week. As a gift to you dear readers, here's my script for the College Football Playoff rankings, as decided by the characters of Succession.

INT. - PLAZA HOTEL PENTHOUSE SUITE - DAY Logan Roy’s family and staff are on the top floor of the plaza overlooking the city. Logan has assembled them all to discuss in secret the CFP rankings ahead of Rivalry Week. LOGAN: All right, let’s get on with the fuck circus. What do we all think? Everyone hesitates. They fear Logan and do not want to say the wrong thing, so no one speaks up. Finally, Kendall goes for it. KENDALL: Yeah, uh, I just think that, you know, why bullshit it? We all know the best teams. It's solid. It's the E Street Band. Georgia at the top, maybe Miami and Notre Dame right behind. ROMAN: What about Alabama? I mean, they’re a two-loss team but fuck it, they’re a good brand. We know they’re fuckin' good enough. SHIV: Um, do we know that? I mean, they’ve only lost two games, but they could’ve lost more. ROMAN: Oh, they could’ve lost more. I didn’t realize we were ranking based on what could have happened. Frank could have been born with a human penis, but we all know he wasn’t. FRANK: Thank you for that, Roman. I must say that I do prefer seeing Notre Dame at two. They always get a good number in the ratings, and they hearken to a richer, more classical era of the sport. LOGAN: No one gives a fuck about your hard-on for leather helmets and foreskin thick sweaters. Shakespearean bastard. KENDALL: Guys, we don’t need to overthink this. There are enough one-loss and two-loss teams to fill this top 25, yeah? It's not fuckface time at the county fair. ROMAN: I still think South Carolina should be ranked. SHIV: What the fuck? KENDALL: Ro, that’s ridiculous. ROMAN: This whole thing is ridiculous. We’re about to have 24-team playoff. Fuck it: Let’s put LSU in there too. It’ll piss everyone off and we can monetize that. KENDALL: The bracket is plenty monetizable as it is. We don’t wanna lose credibility. SHIV: Yeah, and frankly we give enough boost to the SEC. Louisville has a better record than Kentucky but they can’t even sniff the rankings. We don’t appreciate Wake Forest. TOM: I agree with Shiv—let’s give more respect to Wake Forest. They’ve been blowing out teams every week. ROMAN: (mockingly) OK Shiv, we’re all proud that you learned about football all by yourself, but unless you’re wearing a tight little cheerleader outfit and gyrating for us, no one gives a shit. SHIV: What the fuck is wrong with you? ROMAN: Look, Dad, we can do what we want here, and I say let’s just fucking go Itchy and Scratchy mode. I’m talking red rover, red rover, call whoever the fuck over. Who flings the ball out there all willy-nilly? Who’s gonna get arrested for speeding in a school lane? Let’s have Lane Kiffin getting in a fight at midfield with Curt Cignetti. Let’s rig this shit till it’s some must-see pay-per-view event with monster trucks and ladies in leather skirts. LOGAN: (looking at Roman, unsure of what the fuck he’s talking about) Uh-huh. KENDALL: Dad, as long as Georgia is No. 1 and we keep Notre Dame and Miami in the top 10, no one is gonna push back too hard. Uh, Alabama in the top five is just controversial enough to keep people invested. They’re gonna watch no matter what else we do, right? Just give them the meat and potatoes, and strap 'em to a feed chair. Connor, who has just thrown his hat in the ring to be the next athletic director at Rutgers, throws in his two cents. CONNOR: You know, maybe there’s a case for ol’ Rutgers at 25. They just beat mighty Penn State in surprise fashion. Possible Cinderella team … GREG: Isn’t Penn State like really bad this year, though? LOGAN: (rubbing temples) OK, all of you, fuck off. Karolina, get me Kirk Herbstreit's dog.

A note: For the rest of the season, we will be using the College Football Playoff rankings as the official team rankings. And now, on to the games:

TCU at (11) Texas Tech — Thursday, 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Is Texas Tech the most ho-hum one-loss team in the sport? Everyone, including us, is just ignoring them while they quietly win games and move past all the offseason drama. I don’t really believe they'll go deep in the playoff, but hey, that’s another year in which they'll be in the playoff, and that definitely matters! TCU’s best hope is the tryptophan hits Tech just in time for kickoff. — Israel

Toledo at Ohio — Friday, 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU

It’s actually impressive as to how Ohio is 8-3 despite getting so little production from quarterback Nick Poulos (1,326 passing yards in eight games this season). Compare that to Toledo’s John Alan Richter, who has been slinging that thing all over the place. I think that’s likely to continue here. — Israel

(20) Florida at Florida State — Friday, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

You know what? I won't be a negative Nellie on this one. Mike Norvell is gone, and things are looking up just for that reason. This Florida team is totally gettable and I refuse to believe in them, at least any more than I believe in the Noles. I think FSU can steal one here and beat the Gators for the first time since 2023. Or maybe we’ll lose by two touchdowns. Either scenario is possible, but I am choosing optimism. — Israel

(3) Texas at Texas A&M — Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Ah, for the days when A&M mattered, which was most years. The Aggies are looking down the barrel of a losing season for the second time since 2009, while Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is not so secure with the fan base that he can pass on the chance to run up a number if at all possible. Texas is for real again, but this won't be the game that convinces their skeptics of that. — Ray

West Virginia at (2) Utah — Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX

Not rivals per se, but Utah needs the game for seeding while West Virginia needs it become bowl eligible. Losing probably cooks the Mountaineers, but you don't have to fret about their Toaster Pastry Bowl dreams, because you're not really watching for West Virginia—not while Utah is jockeying for December positioning and prepping for the Big 12 title game. — Ray

Michigan at (21) Ohio State — Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX

Nobody will enter the Big House in a good mood, and only a few will leave it happy with their respective coaching situations. But with Michigan dinging UCLA and Ohio State barfing all over its playoff chances against Nebraska last week, at least a shared sense of grouchy malaise is the main takeaway this year, rather than stakes concerning who goes to the playoff and who has to settle for the Cactus Bowl. Of course, in the otherwise woolen lives of northern Ohioans and southern Michiganders, this is still their national championship. — Ray

(19) Louisville at Kentucky — Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2

The shine has come off the Kentucky apple, and suddenly Louisville looks to be the more stable football team. They seem to be in just about every game, whether they win or lose. I hope Kentucky makes it, but it's hard to know whether they actually will. This is the kind of tension a football game needs, frankly. — Israel

Grambling State at Southern — Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC

The only game on any level in any sport in which the bands are the point. That's not to minimize the players or teams, but minimize them we must, because sometimes facts are just facts. Plus, there is a lot of pressure here after Bethune-Cookman raised the marching band formation bar with this beauty against FAMU last week. No truer statement has ever been made. — Ray

South Carolina at Clemson — Saturday, 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Everyone’s favorite five-loss team takes on a Clemson team that somehow just beat Duke. Clemson loves nothing more than to win ugly games so Dabo Swinney can scold the press like they’re toddlers in his totalitarian preschool program. Certainly, beating a South Carolina team that the playoff committee seems to be strangely in love with could go a long way in giving him more peacocking material. That said, Clemson is still really good at losing games people expect them to win. — Israel

(15) USC at (9) UCLA — Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

This would have been a bragging-rights game, with UCLA doing all the bragging until they flopped at Michigan; now it's a game for the Bruins to preserve their Big Ten title-game hopes and a playoff berth they may yet manage to fritter away. Indiana is in the same weird boat, even though Purdue is a significantly easier opponent than USC. Oregon is threatening from the outside, but by any math we know, three losses are still more than two losses. — Ray

Duke at (8) Wake Forest — Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Now we get to see if Wake Forest is as inevitable as Jake Dickert says it is. Without a drastic change in ingredients, he'll turn out to be spot on in this one, although the chance of a letdown before facing Miami in the ACC title game is at least conceivable. But we know what you want and why you want it, and for once we hope you get it. Wake Forest-Alabama next month would be a hoot, and it is within sight. — Ray

UTEP at Northern Illinois — Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET on MW+

This is the Sicko Bowl: a one-win team on the road against a zero-win team. I’m just hoping UTEP doesn’t fuck this up for the sake of everyone else watching this NIU season. — Israel

Boise State at Colorado State — Saturday, 6:00 p.m ET on USA Network

This is the second time this season that Boise State has had to play at Fort Collins, but this is the Pac-12's flex game (take it up with them), and the last time they played three weeks ago, the Broncos won, 64-38. They cannot play with their food here, since losing last week to San Diego State and having to play them again next week in the conference title game means that they are on the verge of missing the playoffs entirely. — Ray

(24) Washington at (12) Oregon — Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Two teams that piss me off with their inability to even gesture toward consistency. Neither can be trusted, and both should be kept far away from any sort of playoff contention. They make football such a goddamn slog at times. But, you know, other than that, may the best team win. — Israel

Auburn at (6) Alabama — Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

It's the Iron Bowl, and Kalen DeBoer needs the win not just to insure a first-round bye, but to keep the fans on Alabama sports talk radio from insisting he is still killing the business, if such a thing is possible. Then again, he could beat the Jaguars, 49ers, and Vikings in successive weeks and still have job insecurity, so let's just say that a win here would complete the Tide's preseason in a very satisfactory way. — Ray

Arizona State at (16) Arizona — Saturday, 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX

Expect this game to be as drunk as ... well, the Arizona State student section. — Israel