Welcome to the Defector College Football Watch Guide, where Israel Daramola and Ray Ratto will tell you which of the weekend’s college football games are worth giving a crap about.

Ray: Last week went a long way toward revealing December and January, which sucks a bit because most of the surviving mysteries regarding conference championships, playoff berths and firings are largely being settled. The weekend highlights included Oklahoma pitching hissy fits at Ole Miss and the SEC office over uncontrollable travel issues, then winning on Sunday; Arizona State reinventing pregame prep by flying to Orlando on game day to beat UCF, 26-13; and Washington State getting its second win of the season by beating Colorado State, 73-7, with nine rushing touchdowns. Most of the remaining slate was watching the form of the last two months solidify and harden into an easily predictable future.

For all the chaos we yammer about, the same old stories are being told the same old way because college football is devoted to business as usual, plus the hiring hall at James Madison. There isn't even the manufactured drama of whether Notre Dame will get in the College Football Playoff (it will), or whether USC will (it won't). The first hints of traditional rivalry games begin this weekend, but most of them will happen right after Thanksgiving, and the matchups we do get are circumstantially tepid. Frankly, if we were you (and believe us, nobody wants that in either direction), we'd sit out this week and wait for the last conference championships to be sorted. You won't miss much. Even the possibility of UMass (remember them?) nailing down its first bowl game since joining big-kid football is effectively over, after a 34-33 loss to lowly Akron on Wednesday. That makes us all feel like right charlies for getting our hopes up to begin with.

Israel: What's the measurable effect of the biggest video game in the world dropping this week, and where will we see it the most? How many unders would I take (if I actually gambled) just based off the fact that every one of these guys will probably be up all night grab-assing on Grand Theft Auto VI?

More seriously, I expect professional athletes to stay professional, but I think there might be something there when it comes to college kids: a couple dropped passes, errant throws, or missed blocks that seem out of the ordinary. Maybe some bad kicks—well, that's not out of the ordinary here. It's the kind of thing I'll be monitoring throughout the football weekend—you know, when I'm not also playing the game until my eyeballs start to bleed.

A note: For the rest of the season, we will be using the College Football Playoff rankings as the official team rankings. And now, onto the games:

Clemson at Duke — Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Frankly, Duke should be the team that expects to win here, and should be disgusted with themselves if they don't. The world needs more red-faced Dabo Swinney press conference cope. — Israel

(13) Oregon at Michigan State — Friday, 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX

We would have steered you to New Mexico-Wyoming an hour later instead because New Mexico would have been 9-1 and the game wouldn't have had Michigan State in it. But New Mexico lost at home last weekend to UNLV by giving up two fourth-quarter touchdowns, thereby negating the reason to bother. Oregon is still trying to side-door the playoff bracket, although it would help if other teams cooperate, so do this game instead—unless you're a sadist who wants Clemson-Duke. — Ray

New Mexico at Wyoming — Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET on FS1

Counterpoint, Ray: This is real football on a Friday night. Two good Mountain West teams get a little sloppy with it. Wyoming is one of the more fun teams to watch this season. — Israel

(11) Wake Forest at Georgia Tech — Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Back in the days, when gambling was a more noble profession, this would politely be called a hunch rout in the making. It probably still is, because Wake Forest needs to collect as many style points as possible this week and the next (at home against Duke), as well as in the ACC championship, to muscle its way past whatever fifth-place SEC team Greg Sankey tries to bully into the playoff. Georgia Tech should be sufficiently supine to keep the Deacs on track. — Ray

(14) Ohio State at Nebraska — Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX

Is Ohio State the worst team still ranked right now? Certainly there's some competition there, but it's pretty embarrassing for any committee of people to seriously consider this team in its current state. That said, I have no faith in Nebraska to threaten even a hobbled Buckeyes squad. Matt Rhule will be huffing and puffing on the sidelines, but ultimately, Jeremiah Smith on one leg should be enough to get this thing done. — Israel

Fordham at Holy Cross — Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

No reason at all, except we know an exemplary couple who have represented each side of this Patriot League ... uhh, thing for years, and we like them both. Sentimental value only. — Ray

South Florida at Florida Atlantic — Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

South Florida probably should've beaten Memphis last week. They came back from an early 21-0 deficit and took a three-point lead in the fourth quarter, before ultimately losing 52-41. If nothing else, the Bulls are good for a show, and I would hope they continue that against FAU, an eminently beatable team despite their 6-4 record. — Israel

Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman — Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

This weekend is the Florida Classic in Orlando. Unfortunately, neither team is having the best season in the SWAC to make this game all that exciting. Still, it features my beloved FAMU—which I like to remind my friends who went that I took plenty of undergrad classes at—and I always want to support them. If nothing else, you know that we will win at band. — Israel

(4) UCLA at Michigan — Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

If you're curious to see how one of the two undefeated FBS teams left are doing it, this will work for you. If you're an Ohio State fan who wants to redistribute your sense of shame, this will do it too. The Buckeyes have a sad game at Nebraska in the morning, so misery addicts can do this doubleheader and still enjoy a hearty lunch. — Ray

LSU at (9) Tennessee — Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

People refuse to let go of this LSU team. Frankly, Tennessee would be doing all of us a favor by snuffing out this team's lights one more time. Just imagine as Kiffin paces the sideline, looking like he's having a panic attack through every failed fourth-and-short attempt. — Israel

Northern Illinois at North Dakota State — Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET on The CW

NIU is 0-10. This should be a clobbering. Sicko mode football indeed. — Israel

Virginia Tech at (7) Miami — Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Miami is killing time until Malachi Toney heals. Virginia Tech lost at home to Stanford, and fans have already decided that James Franklin is no fun. Miami has no business losing this, so it's strictly for alums only. — Ray

(1) Georgia at (21) South Carolina — Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

South Carolina is ranked despite having four losses, and proved the value of the college football electorate by losing to Arkansas, 34-6. Losing. To Arkansas. A good game for the secondary ticket market, but as entertainment ... well, feh. But a more compelling case for the game can be found immediately below. — Ray

The fact that I want Georgia to dominate in this game, just to curb the inflated ranking of SEC teams, means that they will of course disappoint. — Israel

SMU at (6) Notre Dame — Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

This was going to be a game of note until the Ponies gave up five rushing touchdowns in the first half against Wake Forest in a 49-7 loss. Now you'd have to squint to the point of a headache to see an upset possibility here. — Ray

Stanford at California — Saturday, 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network

The Big Game is traditionally a regional conceit, and this is exactly that. Stanford managed to get to 5-5 in Tavita Pritchard's first season, despite preseason projections that the Cardinal would lose 16 of its scheduled 12 games, while Cal has been a barely mitigated disaster after preseason optimism that new coach Tosh Lupoi would make the Golden Bears a recruiting juggernaut. In other words, if you didn't go to either school, this would be a hard miss, and if you did go to either school, you stopped giving a rodental ass about college football when they both went to the ACC, which is basically America's version of Serie A. — Ray

Pittsburgh at (23) Louisville — Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

The middle tier of ACC football is full of thankless work—not quite downtrodden, but far away from the lofty perches of the SEC elites. This is the muck, where the football gets dumber and the standards are loose. Pittsburgh has lost four of its last five since a 5-0 start, but this could be the week for a turnaround. Louisville feels like it should be better, but just can't quite maintain such status. I expect the Cardinals to pull this off, but you never know when a team will fall into the Pitt. — Israel

San Diego State at (17) Boise State — Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET on USA

The Broncos are pretty much in the playoff after surviving Oregon State, so the only issue at hand is focus. If they can run the children's table (SDSU and the Pac-12 conference championship, which will be played at Boise), they could be looking at a first-round playoff against Notre Dame, Alabama, or—if the committee has even one remaining shred of human decency—Utah. — Ray

Oklahoma State at Arizona State — Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Let's pretend you haven't already turned on GTA VI by now. Don't you want to spend a little time watching the kind of football that feels like it could be made by Rockstar? — Israel

YOUR OBERLIN MINUTE

Bad news, kids: Our Yeo did manage to remain devoted to the bit by losing its 20th consecutive game, 52-0, to previously winless Wittenberg, but in the greater scheme (being the worst team in all of America) got pipped at the line by Hilbert, which took a 77-12 hiding against Hartwick College. Point differential, the final tiebreaker between the two 0-10 teams, was minus-541 for the 'Bert to minus-531 for Yeo. Sounds like new contracts all around. — Ray