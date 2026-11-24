When Maryland fired its head football coach last month, two student reporters decided to do their jobs. They were standing outside of the football team's training center, asking players who walked by for comment on their coach's firing, when someone called and reported them to the police.

Student reporters Nolan Rogalski and Jude Wilkenfeld both work for SB Nation's Testudo Times, which covers Maryland athletics. One of them recorded part of their Oct. 21 interaction with a university police officer, which Rogalski posted to Twitter. Rogalski and Wilkenfeld both went into detail about what happened on a podcast episode and, from what they said, it sounded like a typical situation lots of reporters find themselves in: News broke, so they stood outside in a public area and asked relevant people for comment.

No football players wanted to comment, but nobody seemed bothered, either. One player, Wilkenfeld said, told them they already had been told not to talk to the media. But as they stood outside, an athletics staffer appeared. Wilkenfeld said on the podcast that the staffer took photos and recorded them, but never came over and spoke to them at all. A few minutes later, an officer appeared and started talking to them.

On dispatch audio published by The DMV Live, a voice can be heard clearly saying a report was "called in by a football staffer." But in the immediate aftermath, the athletics department and University of Maryland police issued a vague joint statement, saying, "UMPD was contacted." It did not say who contacted law enforcement, and it did not address the dispatch audio.

The statement also said "no report was taken." Defector Media put in a public records request anyway.

It turns out, there is a written report, and it confirms that it was an athletics employee who contacted campus police on Oct. 21 to report the working journalists. The narrative, written by Lt. Robert Jenshoej, says clearly, "Athletic staff notified UMPD of individuals in the area approaching student-athletes as they were exiting the building and lingering in the area."

Screenshot from police report provided by the University of Maryland

Jenshoej also turned on his body camera. The video, which you can watch below, verifies what Rogalski and Wilkenfeld said. It shows them standing on the sidewalk. Jenshoej approaches them. They tell Jenshoej they are reporters with the Testudo Times. At the 1:21 mark, Jenshoej says, "Athletics called us, said, hey these guys are down here lingering, talking."

Jenshoej sounds calm in the video. He tells Rogalski and Wilkenfeld, "Hey, I know it's news." The pair of reporters stay calm as well. About two minutes in, Jenshoej's camera shows him walking over to the athletics staffer. He tells her the students are reporters and he's asked them to give the football players some space. She says, "Do you have their names? Because I just wanted to tell our press officer."

"Yep, I can do that," Jenshoej replies.

Jenshoej walks back to the reporters, who ask if they are in trouble. "No! Not in trouble," he tells them in the recoding. One of the reporters then asks why they need to give their names if they are not in trouble. Jenshoej gets their names by invoking a rule that all students have to present I.D. on campus if asked. More police officers show up, and Jenshoej, clearly trying to keep the interaction calm, waves them off, "Guys! We're good! Go! Go! Go!"

Jenshoej gets their names and walks back over the athletics staffer. She reiterates that she needs the names because "I just wanted to tell our press officer." Jenshoej lets her take a photo of the names and then walks away. In the distance, a male voice says, "Do we have practice today?" The recording ends with Jenshoej telling the two reporters, "All right fellas, we're all good here."

Defector reached out to Maryland for comment. The university's response reiterated some of what it said back in October but also added the following: