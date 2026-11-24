The Protect College Sports Act is a bad idea that seems stalled in Congress, and now we're finding out that the things most endangering college sports are coming from inside the house. In this case, the house in question is in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Trev Alberts, who was hired last week as the University of Michigan's athletic director, has now been un-hired for that role.

Yes, Alberts has apparently been fired before being hired as the Michigan AD, which may not quite be unprecedented but is inarguably damned weird. What made Michigan reverse course was that Alberts was the AD at Nebraska when Ashley Scoggin, a women's basketball player, sued the school in 2024 after being kicked off the team because of an alleged sexual relationship with assistant coach Chuck Love. Alberts was specifically named in the lawsuit for supporting the head coach's decision, not adequately addressing the assistant's misconduct, and, in a meeting with Scoggin's parents, supporting the decision to kick Scoggin off the team for dishonesty rather than dealing with the allegation of Love's misconduct. Alberts has denied those allegations in a court filing opposing the suit, but the baggage he would have brought to his new job, so soon after Michigan's issues with former football coach Sherrone Moore, seems to have given the school's administrators enough pause to bail on Alberts.

The sidebar here is that Alberts already signed a memorandum of understanding that he would be paid $17.2 million over the next five years. According to ESPN, Alberts' lawyer Tom Mars claimed that Alberts, who pronounced himself "shocked and disheartened" at the news, has not been given a reason for the school pulling out. Mars also maintained that there was no reference in the MOU to a background check. In other words, the fight isn't over the job but the money. Nothing says college sports quite like that last sentence.

It also raises questions about Michigan's ability to do any diligence, let alone the due kind, in terms of its hiring practices or employee supervision. The various messes under former coach Jim Harbaugh, and the hiring of Moore to replace him, was a long streak of self-inflicted embarrassment, and while the hiring of Kyle Whittingham to replace Moore was less embarrassing, give or take the season opener, the team's 6-5 record and ensuing fan dissatisfaction has dented the Michigan brand on both ethical and competency grounds. Enough, apparently, that the school is willing to consider the possibility that $17.2 million—as well as a $4 million buyout to Texas A&M for taking their old employee—is a price worth paying to get out of the Alberts problem they just finished creating. Another college sports sentence: Money is no object, until it is.

The one thing Michigan can say to dissatisfied alums and donors, in its defense, is that at least the other members of the Big Ten are not meeting to force them out, a la LSU. That SEC event is scheduled for Dec. 3, and because a lot of lawyerage can happen even over the holidays, that matter may not pass, or even be voted upon. But this much is beyond dispute: Protecting college sports is a matter that demonstrably cannot be entrusted to the people who run college sports. What college sports most needs protection from is the people in charge of it, and that's an ouroboros that cannot eat itself soon enough.