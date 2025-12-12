Fired Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Arraigned On Home Invasion And Stalking Charges

Sherrone Moore, who only two days ago was the head football coach at the University of Michigan, was arraigned in an Ann Arbor courtroom Friday on charge of third-degree home invasion, a felony, as well as misdemeanor counts of stalking and entering without permission.

Moore was arrested Wednesday night and jailed in Washtenaw County, Mich., after an incident at the residence of a coaching assistant with whom he’d had what Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kati Rezmierski termed “an intimate relationship for a number of years.” (The name of Moore’s assistant was not used in court today, and will not appear in this article.)

Rezmierski told the court that the assistant broke up with Moore earlier this week, and contacted the university to talk about his conduct with her. Moore was soon after fired by the school, with Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel issuing a statement saying the termination came because an investigation found “credible evidence” he’d been in a romantic relationship with a staff member.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy,” Manuel said, “and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Moore, who in 2024 signed a five-year contract that with bonuses was set to pay him about $6 million per year, showed up at the staffer’s residence after learning he'd lost his job, Rezmierski said. He allegedly “barged into” her home, went to the kitchen, and “grabbed several butter knives and a pair of scissors.” The prosecutor said Moore told his ex, "You ruined my life,” then threatened to kill himself in her home.

“I’m going to make you watch,” Moore said, according to the prosecutor.

Earlier news reports said that Moore’s wife, Kelli Moore, had called 911 the day of his arrest to warn them that her husband was suicidal.

Moore left when the staffer said she was calling the cops, Rezmierski said. He was arrested later that night as part of the assault investigation, but the criminal charges he faced weren’t specified until today.

Rezmierski asked Magistrate Odetalla Odetalla to set a bond of $25,000 for Moore, as well as to compel him to wear a GPS monitoring device, undergo a mental health screening, surrender all weapons, and have “no contact with [the assistant] whatsoever.”

Moore’s attorney, Joseph A. Simon, told the court his client has a completely clean criminal record, arguing that nothing in his past would suggest he’s a “threat to public safety,” and that he'd already had a mental health screening after his arrest. Odetalla largely ceded to the prosecutor. He ordered Moore, appearing at the hearing by video from jail, to abstain from marijuana or alcohol, not possess any “firearm or dangerous weapon,” not leave the state without court permission, wear a GPS tether, and to not attempt to be in touch with the victim by phone, text, “or any other form of contact the human mind can possibly fathom.”

The magistrate asked Moore if he understood the rules set by the court, and he said yes. Odetalla then set a $25,000 surety bond. The next hearing for Moore’s case is now scheduled for Jan. 22, 2026.

After firing Moore, Michigan named Biff Poggi as interim head coach. He’ll be on the sidelines on New Year’s Eve, leading Moore’s former team against Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.