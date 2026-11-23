While both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships are done and dusted in the 2026 Formula 1 season—the former thanks to almost-child Kimi Antonelli's majestic season and the latter also thanks to his Mercedes teammate George Russell—there are still important storylines to be sorted out, which now includes the continuation of F1's most compelling psychodrama, featuring Russell and Max Verstappen.

Late on Saturday night, Verstappen did what he has done in all but one of the Las Vegas Grand Prix races since it debuted in 2023: He won. Verstappen is now 3-for-4 on the Strip, only losing out in 2024 to, of all people, Russell. That part isn't particularly relevant, but it's a fun quirk to this rivalry that has become heated once more. During free practice on Friday, Verstappen overtook Russell ahead of a push lap, and when Russell tried to take the position back on the inside, the pair collided, essentially ruining that practice lap for both.

This infuriated Russell, who said that while "there's nothing in the rules to say that you cannot overtake someone who is starting their lap," a move like Verstappen's can screw over the other driver. He went on to say that Verstappen does this all the time, to a lot of drivers, and that he's had enough of it. "Everybody accepts it and I am not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they are bigger and better than everyone else. Somebody has got to stand up to that guy."

When asked about the incident after qualifying, in which the pair finished in the top three alongside Antonelli, both drivers brushed it aside, with Verstappen saying "nothing happened" and Russell stating that there was "no confusion, it was pretty clear" what happened.

Things then broke in Verstappen's favor on Saturday night. On the second-to-last lap of the race, with Verstappen in first and Russell in third behind Antonelli, the latter locked up trying to pass his teammate and clattered into the wall. This allowed Verstappen to sail off for his fourth win of the season, though it seemed that the Dutchman enjoyed Russell's downfall more than his own win. On the radio after the race, Verstappen laughed at Russell's mistake, but that was only the start. After the race, Verstappen was asked about the large number of overtakes that had occurred (there were 352 in total). He said he enjoyed "some of the action," and then singled out Russell. "Especially because one person in particular didn't stand a chance. He deserves that too." Verstappen also said that Russell is "all talk" off the track but a "complete joke" on it.

That was only an appetizer. The main course came in a post-race press conference, where Verstappen really unloaded. When asked about Russell's comments from the Friday incident, Verstappen said this:

It doesn't really bother me because he's so far below my level that it doesn't really make any sense for me anyway to try and challenge that. So it doesn't bother me. And today, karma is a bitch. It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening. I was like, "Fantastic, my day is only getting better." And of course, when I then crossed the line in first, my day was complete."

Whether Russell is right or not about Verstappen's behavior (he mostly is, in my eyes), the Mercedes driver definitely lost this exchange. Verstappen appears immune to shame or regret, and so any comments that aim to knock him down a peg don't seem to work whatsoever. Russell himself should know this; this feud started back in 2024, where Russell called Verstappen a "bully" after the Qatar Grand Prix, and got physical at the Spanish Grand Prix last season, when Verstappen banged into Russell trying to overtake, earning himself a 10-second penalty in the process. After that race, Russell gloated a bit, saying that while that's just how Verstappen drives, he was happy to see Verstappen finish in 10th place, adding that he was "not really sure what [Verstappen] was thinking because he cost himself and his team a lot of points, so no conversation really required."

Their feud has been quiet since then, but Russell had enough on Friday and paid the price, at least in the battle of words. As the season inches towards its conclusion, this is the type of low-stakes drama that can make the run-in all the better. Unfortunately for Russell, Verstappen is good enough to back up his dickish behavior.