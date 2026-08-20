After All That, Max Verstappen Re-Signs With Red Bull Racing

Talk about a load-bearing hyphen. After a half-season of half-threatened retirement and full-frenzy speculation, the status quo simply continues: As the Formula 1 summer break comes to a close, Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen announced before Verstappen's home race that he has re-signed—not resigned!—with the team for four more years, extending his contract through 2030.

This is the least interesting outcome of F1's purported silly season, though it is still somehow notable thanks to the culture of clear communication (read: complaining) in the sport. Verstappen has not been quiet about his displeasure with this year's regulations; that his team had significant early-season struggles obviously factored into his annoyance. Thus, the speculation began. Perhaps Verstappen would go to another team. Perhaps Verstappen would simply and most dramatically express his displeasure by retiring from the formula entirely.

The leap from regulation displeasure to a full retirement was, in no small part, a self-fueled rumor. Retiring at age 28 would be shocking for any F1 driver, much less an all-time great, though Verstappen has been vocal from the start of his career that he would leave the sport as soon as his interest waned. Verstappen was regularly moonlighting in GT3 racing and praising the older-school style of racing there. After the Canadian Grand Prix, Verstappen declared that another year, should the regulations not be modified, was "just mentally not doable for me."

That Verstappen might move to another team rather than retire required a few further logical leaps. It was announced in April that Verstappen's race engineer throughout his entire career, Gianpiero Lambiase, would join McLaren Racing as Chief Racing Officer after his contract with Red Bull ended in 2027. That McLaren already had both of its drivers happily signed to long-term contracts did not halt the speculation that the team might punt one of them (almost necessarily Oscar Piastri, as Lando Norris is the reigning World Champion) to clear room for a few years of Verstappen. This, shockingly, did not go anywhere, nor did the conspiracy theories that Toto Wolff and Mercedes were intentionally sabotaging George Russell for a variety of reasons, including replacing him with Verstappen. As Verstappen said after his new contract was announced, "I think I was closer to retiring than changing teams."

So all that frenzy has resolved to what is, objectively, a very boring and logical outcome. Verstappen, whose car has improved recently, will remain with the team he spent his entire career with, a team that gave him four consecutive Drivers Championships and the flexibility to do, schedule permitting, whatever racing he wants outside of it. It is amusing that the news of Verstappen re-signing is paired with Red Bull gently recirculating its young-driver cohort as Isack Hadjar is out with injury: Two of the drivers most regularly shafted by preexisting Red Bull management, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, will see a return to the big team and a return to the sport, respectively.

Perhaps the most shocking portion of Verstappen re-signing is taking stock of the changes in Red Bull since he was a rookie a full decade ago. Lawson and Tsunoda's temporary elevations are cheerful rather than bitter. Christian Horner is gone. Helmut Marko, too. It is Laurent Mekies who is on social media and answering questions and taking photographs. Verstappen, as one of the only young drivers—if not the only young driver—to come out of the Red Bull developmental program happy and successful, has lasted long enough at the team that it no longer resembles the gruesome machine it once was.

This is not necessarily due to Verstappen's direct influence. He at least never called, himself, for a changing of the guard, and he threw his not-insubstantial weight behind Marko in the early days of the Horner–Marko power struggles. But he has become one of the few F1 drivers who has been significant enough and also remained with one team long enough to subsume the brand. That is, Max Verstappen is far more central to Red Bull Racing than Red Bull Racing is to itself. If he were to leave, it would reshape how one views the entire team, to say nothing about how one would view the sport.

But Verstappen re-signed with Red Bull, sparing us from having to consider his legacy yet, or what Red Bull or F1 would look like without him, or—best of all—theorize about whether he'll switch teams or retire. Thank the patron saint of motorsport that it is all over. Here's to news that is somehow also non-news, and four more years of the same old same-old.