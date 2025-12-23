Make It Nice: How To Shop For A Couch

Welcome back to Make It Nice, Defector's best interior design advice column. Today we have messy boys, an awkward living room layout, and advice on shopping for a couch. As a special holiday bonus, I will show you my extremely ugly bathroom sink.

Joe asks:

We have two of these recliners in our living room, cream-colored. The issue is that we also have two boys, and these chairs get dirty quickly. Our living room gets a lot of natural light, so the grubbiness stands out. We have tried cleaning them, and that works for a bit, but with diminishing returns. My question is: Is there anything we could use to cover the arms, but that would still look chic? How do we get the most life out of these chairs?

You have three options: Replace the chairs, replace the boys, or get armrest covers.

I’m going to assume you want to keep both your sons and the chairs, so I looked into armrest covers. You can order custom armrest covers on Etsy, or get a local seamstress or upholsterer to make them for you. The benefit of going local is that you can look at swatches in person, and you’ll likely get your covers faster. If you go with an Etsy seller, look for one like this that offers fabric swatches so that you can see and feel it in your home. I would try to get as close as you can to the weave and color of your existing fabric. Do yourself a favor and get a couple of sets for each chair, so that you always have a fresh one ready to go.

There are so many Etsy sellers who make custom slipcovers for IKEA sofas and armchairs. I can’t tell if yours are from IKEA, but if they are, this may be a good option for you.

Christopher asks:

I’m moving into a new house soon, and we are renovating it. This is my new downstairs living area. It’s a lovely space, but TV/couch/recliner placement is going to be a little awkward. How would you organize this space? I’ve been thinking about it for weeks and could use an expert’s vision. It goes without saying there won’t be a giant table saw in the middle of the room (hopefully).

This is such a cool room! Love the skylights. And I see what you mean about furniture placement, it’s definitely a bit awkward.

I think the back wall is the only good place for the TV. It’s a little weird with the sloped ceiling, but it’s the only wall without a window or beam, so it’s your best option. You should get a deep, comfy sectional with a chaise to face the TV. You’ll want the sofa to be at least six feet away from the TV, which might mean the couch is encroaching on the path from the outside door to the doorway on the right side of the room, but I think you should have enough space to walk.

I'm hesitant to co-sign on a recliner because I just don’t like them. They take up way too much space and (sorry) I think they’re ugly! If you want to put your feet up, do it on the chaise.

This next part is a response to a question many people have asked: Where do I buy a couch that doesn’t suck?

It is true that most couches suck now. Amazon has rotted our brains into expecting everything, including furniture, to be inexpensive and shipped (for free) in two days. Anytime I’m asked about sofas, I respond with a link to this excellent story in Dwell, which I think does a great job explaining how we got here. When shopping for Big Furniture, you need to adjust your expectations on cost and lead time.

When shopping for a couch, it’s important to go look at them in person. And by “them,” I mean literally any sofa. Go to inexpensive stores, go to expensive stores. Just go sit on a bunch of couches and narrow down what you like and don’t like. Maybe you realize that you hate a low back, or you love a deep seat. You won’t know until you go sit. Once you narrow down your likes and dislikes, your real search can begin.

I think there are four categories of sofa shopping:

“I want something inexpensive and don’t mind if it’s secondhand.”

Facebook Marketplace is your best friend! If possible, look for something with a hardwood frame.

“I want something fairly inexpensive but new.”

Go to IKEA (I love this modular sofa), and remember that there’s a large marketplace for custom IKEA covers. The custom covers can add up, but it’s a good way to get something that feels unique for less than a totally custom sofa.

“I’m willing to spend $3-5K.”

I think Crate & Barrel sofas are good. They’ve got hardwood frames, they’re comfy and, in my experience, pretty easy to take care of. They’ve got stores everywhere. Go sit on some couches!

“I want something that will last forever and am willing to pay up.”

Go to Restoration Hardware, or work with an upholsterer to rebuild a vintage sofa. Both will be extremely expensive, but you will not regret it!

Finally, as a bonus, I want to share my own design issue. My boyfriend and I bought an apartment a few months ago, which was a huge feat and very exciting. The place has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It’s in great condition, and no immediate work is necessary, except for this one thing that has been bugging the hell out of me. The sink in the primary bathroom, my bathroom, is horrendous.

I hate vessel sinks, and especially hate this one’s oblong shape and gold leaf design. The previous owners got the wrong kind of faucet for this sink. If you turn the water on more than a slight trickle, it hits the curve of the bowl and gets all over the floor. As you can imagine, this drives me absolutely insane. I curse at this sink daily. The terrible sink has overshadowed the joy of not having to share a bathroom. We are many years and at least a five-figure sum away from being able to renovate the bathrooms, but I just can’t live with this sink any longer.

And so, for my mental and emotional well-being, I have allowed myself to spend $500 to fix this problem. Originally, I wanted to replace the entire vanity, but that was going to be too costly and time-consuming, because the vanity is attached to the wall, and I do not want to mess with the wall. So I decided to get over my hatred of vessel sinks and replace my crime of a sink with another, less offensive vessel sink.

I looked at hundreds of sinks in person and online, and decided I wanted something with a flat bottom. I hate the curve of my current sink, and how much space it takes up on my already tiny vanity.

Here’s what I landed on:

I’ve come in at just under $500. I wish I could tell you that it’s all installed and everything is great. But I’m spiraling on whether or not I want to hire a plumber to do this, or if watching a YouTube video 100 times means I can do it myself. It seems simple enough … famous last words?

Want my help with your space? Send your questions and photos to makeitnice@defector.com. Floor plans and measurements are not required but always appreciated!