LeBron James Wants Your Paycheck To Become His Paycheck, By Way Of Polymarket

The new Polymarket ad spot opens with LeBron James stepping onto an elevator and pushing a button labeled "SPORTS." This is not some AI-extruded, near-enough visual representation of a generic basketball player of the stature of LeBron James. It is the actual LeBron James, newly a paid endorser of Polymarket, the marginally less sneering and brazen—but still apocalyptically corrupt—of the two big prediction markets. To get to the SPORTS floor, in the ad, actual LeBron will pass betting floors for culture, economy, and weather; above the sports floor are floors for politics and cryptocurrency. Polymarket is working on all of these areas, you see.

The elevator doors open and LeBron steps into chaos. It's a scene yoinked visually and tonally from The Wolf of Wall Street—a trading floor bacchanalia, where, sure, there are desks and open laptops and a drop ceiling and fluorescent lights, but what is going on is unmistakably an insane party. The Wolf of Wall Street was queasily delighted with the picture it painted of piratical capitalism as a decadent blowout, and counted (I think) on its viewers to supply the distaste and disapproval. The Polymarket ad is (I think) what you get when a depraved, bottomlessly cynical, and terminally stupid culture discovers a compelling aesthetic template for enjoying the absolute hell out of separating suckers from their paychecks. Martin Scorsese gave viewers a bewildered Rob Reiner, aghast at his own son's greed and lawlessness. Someone at Polymarket looked at everything happening around that and diagnosed, correctly, that America no longer wants a conscience. A Pinocchio-themed Polymarket ad would have Honest John and Stromboli high-fiving over a pile of gold while the pulped remains of the wooden boy crackle in the fireplace. There would simply be no Jiminy.

There are so many sell-outs present in this ad. John Leguizamo works a Jugs machine. Eli Manning rampages through it, throwing destructive JACKED-UP de-cleaters at anyone who catches a football, including Richard Sherman. Spike Lee is in there. Rajon Rondo is playing chess. LeBron says, "it's a beautiful day to be great, y'all," and then daps up Derek Jeter. Reggie Bush works a jumbled whiteboard, pointing a stick and shouting, "Trade, ball, money!" Emily Ratajkowski, conferenced in via live video, declares her approval, seductively. People are high-fiving all over the place. The only lyrics to the song playing over the ad are "Win, win win win win."

I appreciate about this ad that it pretty well drops the façade of prediction markets being any sort of moderated or socially useful economic force, or anything really but a psychotic scramble for unprotected sums of other people's money. The "win win win" shit is pretty evil on the merits, but you'd have to be a teen boy to miss how aggressively Polymarket is urging you to turn off your brain, here. That's not a coincidence.

The people featured in the ad will win, because they are being paid by Polymarket to appear in it; in this transaction they will encounter precisely none of the risks of gambling. Also, because prediction markets are insider-trading machines, the powerful and connected people who endorse them are not encountering the usual amounts of risk there, either. In order for there to be trades on markets like these, there have to be people betting on the other side. Hence the ad: This is where you come in, with your stupid paycheck and your lousy odds and your dopey ambitions, your hunches and your determination to win. We live in such a stupid place and time, man! The economy—taken here to mean something system-like that is managed at some level and intended to produce outcomes of some sort—has shrunk all the way down and revealed itself as something more like a small number of people with capital rushing from scam to scam, and then a larger number of people without capital thrashing along in their wake and hoping to chisel something out of the scam at the direct expense of everyone else in their own cohort. It sucks!

LeBron signed a two-year contract over the summer to play for the Philadelphia 76ers. His time as a dominant one-man basketball force is mostly behind him, and he reportedly strongly considered retirement after last season. The Polymarket endorsement and ad accelerate, for me, the creep of LeBron exhaustion. You want your world-conquering sports hero to have better things to do with their time than lure people into financial disaster. In LeBron's case, you would hope that the half-a-billion dollars he's earned in career salary, to say nothing of a lifetime of endorsements that are virtually all less appalling than this one, would relieve him of any of the pressures that might make it possible to excuse him for lending his name and likeness to so nakedly predatory an industry. You would think that LeBron, for any number of reasons, might look at this sort of thing and decide to pass.

But alas: That photo up there atop the blog is of LeBron at one of his several recent appearances at Fanatics Fest 2026, an event run by and named for another of the shittiest operations around. Maybe he still wants to be an NBA owner one day. Or maybe he's turning into Shaquille O'Neal. Either way, you'd hate to think of what LeBron might've found behind the elevator buttons for culture or politics. I think it's time to stop pretending it would've been anything he'd reject.