Ryen Russillo Hawks Troughs Of Sodium In Grim Video

Barstool Sports podcaster Ryen Russillo has an urgent message for you: He will be dead in 72 hours unless $12 million is wired to the following bank acc—sorry, my mistake. I just assumed that's what he was going to say based on the haunting thumbnail on this video. Now that I've played it, I see that Russillo is simply interested in selling you some appallingly lit food.

Football is back and every tailgate needs a game plan.



Go to https://t.co/D3PsKyc5oe and start your gameday right with the 5-star recruits from @raisingcanes #CaniacAmbassador pic.twitter.com/lmujGLXxTS — The Ryen Russillo Show (@TheRyenRussillo) September 23, 2026

The video appears to have been shot in a study room at the local library, and Russillo looks like he was told that recording this was the only way to ensure his family will be allowed to stay alive in West Germany. Did he film this thing by himself with an iPhone and a tripod? The abrupt cuts to stuttering first-person footage of troughs of bread and fries would seem to suggest so.

The podcaster practice of shilling products in order to make money is inherently humiliating, but this promo is a good example of how far brands can push things when they meet someone who doesn't have enough self-respect to say no to things. These chicken peddlers must have seen Russillo breathing hard at a fast-food burger in his garage; they knew they could get whatever they wanted out of him. Hey Ryan, so excited to work with you! Sending along some guidelines from the marketing team: They'd like you to look like a stranded cosmonaut recording his last message back to mission control before he runs out of food and water.

At least any college students looking to make this weekend's tailgate as punishing and nutrient-free as possible will now have a direction to go in. A steady diet of Wigan kebabs would keep you alive longer than this shit.