It’s Too Easy To Steal Bases!

The bases are bigger: They used to be 15 inches on a side, and now they're 18" by 18". Thus first and second base are four and a half inches closer together than they used to be; when you take a lead off of first base, you're starting a couple inches farther along the basepath than you used to, and when you slide into second, you don't have to slide quite as far.

In addition, pitchers now are limited in how many times per plate appearance they can step off the rubber, to throw to a base or attempt to pick-off a runner: They can do it twice, but if they do it a third time and it doesn't result in an out, they're charged with a balk and any baserunners advance. In combination with the new pitch clock—a pitcher can't just stand there on the rubber peeking over his shoulder for 40 seconds, to disrupt a potential base-stealer's timing or just lull him to sleep or whatever—this makes it somewhat harder for pitchers to prevent base-stealing. And then, as we just discussed one paragraph ago, when a guy does attempt to steal, he doesn't have to go as far as he used to.

So far in this young baseball season, stolen-base attempts are up a whopping 37 percent over last season. Wow! A huge jump! Teams are averaging... almost three-quarters of one stolen base per game. A shocking number. Gigantic. OK, so maybe that number doesn't quite pop. It feels like more if you watched the Orioles steal five bases in each of their first two games, or Anthony Volpe steal three-quarters of his times on base, or Corbin Carroll swipe three on Sunday.

And if base-stealers continue to succeed at the opening weekend's 84-percent rate—that's three points higher than the career figure of Rickey Henderson, the greatest base-stealer of all time—then you can expect the rate of attempts to shoot up: For a reasonably speedy and skilled baserunner, an 84-percent chance at taking away the force-out and getting into scoring position is a pretty sweet deal.

All of this raises the possibility—small sample size and still moderate rate of actual steal attempts notwithstanding—that baseball has overcorrected just a tad in its efforts to re-incorporate base-path action into the big-league game. Another perhaps not mutually exclusive possibility is that today's catchers, having come along in a time when sabermetrics did all the steal-deterring work that used to fall to their fearsome throwing arms, are a bunch of sorry weakling babies unfit to wash Charles Johnson's underwear.

In either case the question then becomes: What is to be done, to re-balance the scales? It's good for base-stealing to be an appealing proposition for the most skilled and swashbuckling of runners, but it's bad for it to be an all-but-totally risk-free proposition for lead-footed goons. With the precedent now established that everything from the rules governing player behavior to the dimensions of the bases (and thus basepaths) is open for tinkering, there's room for subtlety and creativity in seeking solutions. How can they monkey with the rules some more, to find the perfect base-stealing balance?

These were the questions the staff of Defector discussed in Slack back on Friday morning, and then again today: None of us want to see a world in which a single amounts to a double for all but the game's slowest of oaves. Here is a transcript of our brainstorming session, lightly edited to remove, uh, the weekend-long gap in the middle, plus various "LOL" responses and feeble attempts at interjecting to discuss actual work stuff.

Maitreyi

i’ve done the calculations: we must make the bases 10 times bigger BUT a CS is worth two outs

Albert

what if the bases moved around on their own

you go to slide into second and, whoop! it dodged your hand! oh no!!!

Maitreyi

or the bases expand and shrink so that you have to time them like you do timing pitches

Albert

yeah, like some kind of Super Mario type of deal

Chris Thompson

reaching out on a heroic slide only to watch in horror as the base opens up like a bear trap and bites your hand off

Albert

two second bases: one is the real one, and one is a land mine, but they look the same

Maitreyi

ooh yeah

Albert

which will you steal???

Maitreyi

once a game, unannounced in a random inning, second base is lava and if you steal it that’s 3 outs

Albert

what if they make the bases even bigger, but also make the players smaller

Barry Petchesky

make the bases smaller

smaller than they were before

Maitreyi

make the catchers bigger

and the gloves bigger

Barry Petchesky

and the ball faster

dave mckenna

bloop hits should be outs

alex pareene

tiny bases is a great idea

Maitreyi

an infield-only juiced ball

Big Cool Tom

what if we keep first base big but then make second base like 8x11

Barry Petchesky

lower the air pressure in the infield

dave mckenna

pavement infield

like nyc

Barry Petchesky

ooh i have it: make stolen bases a force play

Big Cool Tom

interesting

dave mckenna

you have to report to the ump when you're going to steal and he makes an announcement

Big Cool Tom

also good

Barry Petchesky

make taking a lead illegal

Big Cool Tom

how about baserunners don't get to wear shoes

when you get to first you have to take your cleats off

Barry Petchesky

you have to take your cleats off and put on those big red shoes

dave mckenna

scuba feet

i think barry is onto something. instead of bigger bases, bigger shoes

Maitreyi

you have to crab walk

Big Cool Tom

when you get to first you have to eat a bowl of very hot soup and you're not allowed to lead off or steal until you are done with it

Maitreyi

OR you can steal without eating it but you have to balance it on your head

Big Cool Tom

guy goes to the IL after trying to eat the soup too fast and spilling it all down his chest and suffering burns

alex pareene

when you get to first you get an egg on a spoon

Big Cool Tom

imagine how funny it would be if it's game 7 and it's a one run game in the ninth and trea turner draws a walk to lead off the inning and the camera cuts to him and he's absolutely going fuckin crazy on a big bowl of pho

dave mckenna

local Wawas are closing and blaming it on the increase in steals

i'll work on it

i like where i was headed

alex pareene

pressing a little call button to ask a Walgreens employee to unlock second base

David Roth

Kind of idly booping around on your phone while a Train song plays as you wait for the ump to unlock second base.

Dan

you have to do some sort of novelty dance while going between first and second

alternatively, you may do a classic from of ballroom dance

Albert

ok semi-genuine idea: what if they were sort of like challenge flags in football, where you can attempt some fixed maximum number of them per game, say 3, and if you succeed on all 3 then you can do more

but if you fail on all 3, then no runners on your team can advance more than one base on anything but a home run

Barry Petchesky

decent idea. but what if baserunners had to wear a big heavy backpack

Dan

there's a hurdle in the middle

maybe a water jump like the steeplechase

Albert

keep everything the same, only you’re not safe at second until you have literally stolen second base

if they tag you before you have stolen the base, you go to jail

Barry Petchesky

what if we sprinkle birdseed between first and second, so runners have to run through a big flock of seagulls

Albert

put a yak on the field

but like an angry yak

David Roth

The pitcher should be allowed to throw over more than twice but on every one from the third on up he has to shout out "okay here it comes" before he does it.

dave mckenna

put in kickball rules where the catcher can peg the runner

should be a rule already

in all situations

Barry Petchesky

yeah ball should be lava

Maitreyi

i’m trying to think of what an “ineligible receiver” equivalent could be, maybe only certain positions get to steal

Barry Petchesky

you can’t steal bases if your OBP is over .350

Dan

the catcher gets to put the ball in a pitching machine instead of throwing it to second if he wants to

dave mckenna

catcher can really gun baserunners out

stand your ground rule

Dan

ooh did anyone suggest just banning sliding on steals

at least into second

dave mckenna

dan, i thought pavement would do that

David Roth

That's what McKenna said to Dan when they play "Box Elder" as an encore

Albert

you have to draw a sword and yell “CHARGE!!!” when you steal

alex pareene

you have to solve a crypto puzzle to get to second like mining a bitcoin

David Roth

one of those captcha things

Appealing to the ump re: "Is that a traffic light"

Maitreyi

you need to assemble ocean’s 11

Kelsey McKinney

imo if the catcher throws and doesn’t get you, you should get another base

i love steals

Maitreyi

i hate steals

Barry Petchesky

they should make it so if you steal second you legally have to try to steal third on the next pitch or you’re out

dave mckenna

they should ban baseball