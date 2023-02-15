America’s Sportswriters Confirm: Bases Big

Have you heard? The bases are bigger. This is part of a suite of changes designed to make major-league games a little shorter, a little faster, a little less true-outcome-dependent. The bases have expanded from 15 inches on a side to 18 x 18, which makes the distance between them a little more than four inches closer, which should, ideally, lead to more stolen base attempts and successes.

But what does 18 x 18 really mean? Red Sox manager Alex Cora said "they look like a pizza box," but how much of an exaggeration is that? How big are the big bases? With pitchers and catchers reporting this week, our nation's foremost bad-photo-takers have fanned out across Florida and Arizona to document the base bigness. Let's take a look at their work.

The bigger bases,three inches larger than the past bases, will be in play this year pic.twitter.com/LSNMB3HCJQ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 14, 2023

That's a base all right, but without something for scale, this is extremely unhelpful, Bob. Go think about what you've done, and don't come back without a photo that has context. Grade: Incomplete.

One of the new bases (they’re much larger) that will be in use this year pic.twitter.com/DsypOZBzL1 — Erik Boland (@eboland11) February 15, 2023

That is only slightly better. I don't know how large your foot is. Grade: C

Attending today’s MLB rules briefing and getting an up close look at the news bases. Bases expanded by 3” this year. pic.twitter.com/UFrDedi8Op — Ben Wagner (@benwag247) February 15, 2023

Now we're talking. Old base for context; appealing shadows suggest depth; good posing. Grade: A

Here is a comparison of old and new bases: pic.twitter.com/3bnUyxkiqb — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) February 15, 2023

How did Andy get such a worse shot than Ben of the exact same subject? Grade: C-

Fulfilling my duty to offer a photo comparing the old and new base sizes. pic.twitter.com/acHI7E7TJ8 — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 15, 2023

Duty fulfilled, sir. Grade: A-

Old and new pic.twitter.com/nmq92FJxrB — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 14, 2023

Interesting posing. Nice white balance work to get the texture on the bases. Grade: B+

The old base (standing up) and the new larger base (lying flat) that MLB is introducing in 2023. pic.twitter.com/0HIkXIbY5n — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) February 14, 2023

That's certainly two bases. Grade: B

MLB’s new bigger base size pic.twitter.com/44uZ95GpZW — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) February 14, 2023

Big base looks big. Grade: B-

Here’s a close up look of MLB’s new bases for this season. pic.twitter.com/vjyPVUb3ks — Anna De La Cruz (@SportsWithAnna) February 14, 2023

Little base, big base. Grade: B+

Bigger bases in MLB this season. New size at left. pic.twitter.com/bQRuEVztOH — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) February 14, 2023

A photo of someone taking a photo of the base. Interesting. Grade: B+

Now we have something very special, a Defector Exclusive Photo™ from the Wall Street Journal's Lindsey Adler:

Photo: Lindsey Adler

Terrible photo, Lindsey. Grade: C

Lindsey requested a second chance on this assignment, and this is much better. Grade: C+

Bob, any luck out there?

The size difference in the two bases going into play pic.twitter.com/2VJI1Iv90Z — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 14, 2023

You did it, Bob! Sort of. Grade: Gentleman's C