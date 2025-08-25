Skip to Content
The Crossword, Aug. 25: Out Of Office Again (Themeless)

11:13 AM EDT on August 25, 2025

Andrew Martinez, owner of Bo's Bagels, bakes bagels in his store's oven on July 12, 2023 in New York City. Bagels are as synonymous with New York as pizza and the Statue of Liberty. Although there is no official count of New York's daily bagel production, Sam Silverman, chief executive of the trade group Bagelup, estimates there are about 500 specialty shops across the city's five boroughs. The ring-shaped bread has evolved and been reinvented since its arrival more than a century ago thanks to Polish Jewish immigrants.
YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images|

61-Across: Italian cheese that might top a bagel

It's time to wrap up the month with a challenging themeless. Keep an eye out for tricky clues and fun wordplay. This puzzle was constructed by Evan Mulvihill, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Evan is a cruciverbalist living in San Francisco, Calif. His crosswords have been published by the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times. He mainly creates fun, modern, highly homoseggsual themeless puzzles that attempt to cast a gimlet eye on the zeitgeist (but often fail). When he's not working as a pharmacist at San Francisco General Hospital, he enjoys attending gay ski weeks, "doing it live," and creating Spotify playlists with titles like "Extra Chill Vibes ✨ONLY✨." He publishes indie puzzles and crossword reviews on his blog, BossWords. Collab?

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

