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On the left, an english fan with his face painted withe the georgian cross. On the right, the same fan with his makeup running due to crying
Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
Soccer

It’s Time To Look At Photos Of Sad England Fans

1:25 PM EDT on July 16, 2026

222Comments

Yes, posting a bunch of high-quality photos of fans taken right after their team lost a big game is a bit like shooting cod in a barrel, but I think you'll agree that there is something about crestfallen England fans that makes them particularly striking. I mean, just look at the before and after of the poor lad at the top of this post. Is that not the agony of being a sports fan, perfectly distilled into two images?

This is what getting your soul snatched by Lionel Messi, after 30 minutes of cowardly defending, does to a country.

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Julian Finney/FIFA via Getty Images
John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images
Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty Images
Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
Ray Tang/Xinhua via Getty Images
Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images
Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty Images
Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images
Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

Chin up, fellas. The Euros will be here before you know it.

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