It’s Time To Look At Photos Of Sad England Fans

Yes, posting a bunch of high-quality photos of fans taken right after their team lost a big game is a bit like shooting cod in a barrel, but I think you'll agree that there is something about crestfallen England fans that makes them particularly striking. I mean, just look at the before and after of the poor lad at the top of this post. Is that not the agony of being a sports fan, perfectly distilled into two images?
This is what getting your soul snatched by Lionel Messi, after 30 minutes of cowardly defending, does to a country.
Chin up, fellas. The Euros will be here before you know it.