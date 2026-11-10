Harrison Butker’s PAC Is Going About As Well As His Kicking

Harrison Butker is having the worst season of his NFL career. And if that weren't good enough news, his financial foray into politics is basically dead.

Butker, placekicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, has hit only 63.2 percent of his field goals this season. He's missed at least one field goal in six of his eight games, and his accuracy from long range has escaped him: He's 2-for-8 on field goals attempted from 50 or more yards. In Sunday's 35-12 win over the New York Jets, Butker made all five of his extra point attempts, but whiffed on a 51-yarder right before halftime. That doesn't matter much against the Jets, but against a more competitive opponent, in a game that might be decided by only three points, Butker isn't as reliable as he once was. Instead of trying to restore masculine values, he should worry more about trying to restore his mechanics.

Andy Reid remained vague on whether Butker would keep kicking for Kansas City this coming weekend. "I'll address that as we go throughout the week," the head coach said after Sunday's win. If the Chiefs were to make a change, they would likely look to the practice squad and elevate Justin Tucker, who hasn't seen NFL action since the 2024 season, and was cut by the Baltimore Ravens in 2025 after numerous massage therapists in the area accused him of sexual misconduct. K.C.'s special teams has the roster depth and moral fiber of the White House press secretary pool.

As Butker attempts to hang onto his day job, his ideological pursuits are reportedly withering. In the months following his May 2024 commencement speech at Benedictine College, a monologue about how women should stay in the kitchen and how IVF and surrogacy were for degenerates, the kicker had a brief moment of fame among Republicans, while everyone else accurately saw him as a smug creep. That September, he started a political action committee called Upright, attempting to make an impact in the 2024 elections, but by August 2025, the PAC had not made any donations to Republican candidates or bought any ads, and was basically out of money.

There hasn't been a big turnaround between now and then. As of this week, according to a report from the Kansas City Star, Butker's PAC barely exists. It is technically still active, per the Federal Election Commission, but it's raised a whopping $6,510.55 in contributions and disbursed a total of $11,220.85 over the past two years. Via the Star:

Of the $11,220 spent since the start of 2025, $3,891 was spent on travel, and $3,500 was spent on political consulting from an individual employed at a business co-owned by Butker. The remaining money went to the Republican fundraising platform WinRed and paid off credit card debt.

If you did want to donate to Upright PAC, it's unclear as to how you'd do that. As the Star reported, UprightPac.org "now redirects to a Thai gambling website. Butker’s personal website, HarrisonButker.com, is also inactive and redirects to a website that promotes vendors of football memorabilia and merchandise." Then again, if you donated money to Harrison Butker's PAC, hoping to make a real political difference, you should've expected this outcome. The dumbass named it after the thing a kicker is supposed to avoid.