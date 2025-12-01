Everyone Wants To Punch Jauan Jennings In The Nuts

A person is going to get hit in the nuts from time to time. This is a normal hazard of living in the world, which is filled with stray blows in contact sports, waist-high furniture in dark rooms, out-of-order turnstiles, rowdy pets, and small children with timeless senses of humor. It is no moral failing to be smacked in the nuts. However, it is perhaps a sign when it becomes a pattern. I would urge readers to live their lives so that no one ever says of them, Yes, I fully understand why someone would want to punch them in the nuts. It was well-earned, and more people should punch them in the nuts.

San Francisco's Jauan Jennings got punched in the nuts last week, by Carolina safety Tre’von Moehrig. Moehrig was suspended; sack attacks are frowned upon in polite society. Jennings was fined, too, ostensibly for retaliating, but in retrospect it was possibly because the NFL knew he deserved it somehow. Jennings brushed off the beef, saying "I was just responding to some childish behavior."

This weekend, Jennings and his testicles were back in the spotlight. Oh, the Jennings junk went physically unassaulted in the 49ers' 26–8 win over the Browns, but that wasn't for a lack of yearning on Cleveland's part. DT Shelby Harris held court in the locker room and issued a proclamation on the desirability and merit of Jennings being struck in the balls with great force. Harris's ruling: "I see exactly why they punched him in the nuts, I’m surprised nobody punched him in the jaw yet."

Shelby Harris on Jauan Jennings:



“He’s a hoe and I want that known. I see why he got punched in the nuts. He said some things that you should not say to another man, ever. I don’t respect it because you say it and run behind your oline. That’s some real soft shit and I want that… pic.twitter.com/EbAGyW0De5 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 30, 2025

Myles Garrett elaborated a bit, saying Jennings was making "demeaning and disparaging" comments during a break in play, when Cleveland's Maliek Collins suffered a quad injury and had to be carted off the field. Garrett clarified that Jennings's comments were not about Collins specifically, just his usual bullshit at an inappropriate moment.

What exactly is Jennings saying to these guys? Shit-talk is constant in the NFL, so what makes Jennings's deployment of it so infuriating that for two weeks running, he's been singled out by opponents as a guy who needs to have his ass beat posthaste? He received a mere two votes for "most annoying player" in The Athletic's player survey last year, a season in which he provoked a rookie opponent to slap him in the chin. He's clearly stepped his game up this season.

The Niners have a bye next week. Titans defenders have already circled Week 15 on their calendar for some potential dickpunching.